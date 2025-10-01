New
Liquidation feature has been added, allows you to start a new fief
Multiple features disabled when not in fief (unit management, fief chest , ...)
New hearings that give missions have been added
The fief report now appears after a rest in the tavern
Posting job offers and resting in the fief tavern now uses the fief currency instead of krowns
Major fixes
Fixed a soft lock in Belerion quests
Fixed parts of Mount Altis not being avalaible
Buildings from the fief can't be destroyed while there is a unit assigned. All units removed through this while be given back.
Fixed unit duplication using the Prison
Caligula achievement fixed
Fixed the UI not working with a gamepad
Fixed a crash when leaving the fief using the shortcut while building
Minor fixes
Fixed location names not being visible when mousing voer
Fixed interactions with npc
Fixed unit being sent to the fief when assigned to the Caravan Travel Posts fixed (The tool was removed until this patch)
Units recruited in the tavern go to the fief instead of the troup units
Sounds and fx polish
