1 October 2025 Build 20206716
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Liquidation feature has been added, allows you to start a new fief

  • Multiple features disabled when not in fief (unit management, fief chest , ...)

  • New hearings that give missions have been added

  • The fief report now appears after a rest in the tavern

  • Posting job offers and resting in the fief tavern now uses the fief currency instead of krowns

Major fixes

  • Fixed a soft lock in Belerion quests

  • Fixed parts of Mount Altis not being avalaible

  • Buildings from the fief can't be destroyed while there is a unit assigned. All units removed through this while be given back.

  • Fixed unit duplication using the Prison

  • Caligula achievement fixed

  • Fixed the UI not working with a gamepad

  • Fixed a crash when leaving the fief using the shortcut while building

Minor fixes

  • Fixed location names not being visible when mousing voer

  • Fixed interactions with npc

  • Fixed unit being sent to the fief when assigned to the Caravan Travel Posts fixed (The tool was removed until this patch)

  • Units recruited in the tavern go to the fief instead of the troup units

  • Sounds and fx polish

