Major 1 October 2025 Build 20206602 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It has been a while. This update is basically a full rework of the customization system. I had to sacrifice gameplay, bugfixes, and optimization over color/camo customization system.


NEW CONTENT

FACTION CUSTOMIZATION

  • Added US Army Flag

  • Added USMC Flag

  • Added NSW Flag

  • Added SFG Flag

  • Added ASW Flag

  • Added India Flag

  • Added Ranger Flag

  • Added Turkey Flag

  • Added Berkut Flag

  • Added Italy Flag

  • Added Brazil Flag

  • Added MARSOC Flag

  • Added Blackmeadow Flag

  • Added Redthorn Flag

  • Added SAS Flag

CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION

  • Added Backpacks

  • Added multiple new vest options

  • Added multiple new Pant options (Some pants still need adjustment for footwear!)

  • Added multiple new top options

  • Removed Thigh and Shoulder Options

  • COLOR AND CAMO CUSTOMIZATION DISABLED FOR NOW

  • Updated American Helmet Textures

  • Updated Russian Helmet Textures

  • Added AKM

  • Added AK74

  • Added AK12

  • Added AK15

OPTIMIZATION

I've recorded an average of a 5 fps increase from 0.0.4.7 -> 0.0.4.8 on my system!

  • Disabled "Per Bone Motion Blur" on all character meshes

  • Removed a few unused character components

  • IHPS Bone Optimization

NEW CHANGES

AUDIO

  • AK Sounds different for 5.45 and 7.62

  • New Unconscious Sounds

GAMEPLAY

  • If AI can no longer stand up if blood volume less than half

  • REMOVAL OF FIRST-PERSON GAMEPLAY

  • Explosives will knockdown characters and give concussions

  • Fixed Bleeding out voice lines

  • Fixed Pain Vital System Values

  • Recoil More Accurate to reticle

  • Temporary removal of a few weapons

  • New 240B animations

  • New AK Animations

  • New Deagle Animations

  • New M4 Reload Animation

  • Temporary Removal of SVD

  • Temporary Removal of G43

  • Temporary Removal of BAR

  • Temporary Removal of Thompson

  • Temporary Removal of K98K

  • New Grenade Animations

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Added "Click to Skip" intro

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed Player Grenade Functionality

  • Fixed AI Randomly throwing grenades

  • Fixed ragdoll animations when character is dead

  • Fixed heartbeat bleeding SFX volume

  • Fixed Concrete Bullet impacts sparking like metal

  • Fixed MSV Shiny Texture

KNOWN BUGS

  • Some gear options in the menu won't show

  • AK Reload Animations

  • 240B Reload Animations

  • Deagle Reload Animations

  • Asval Reload Animations

Changed files in this update

Windows English Warbox Content Depot 1550711
