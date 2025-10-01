It has been a while. This update is basically a full rework of the customization system. I had to sacrifice gameplay, bugfixes, and optimization over color/camo customization system.
NEW CONTENT
FACTION CUSTOMIZATION
Added US Army Flag
Added USMC Flag
Added NSW Flag
Added SFG Flag
Added ASW Flag
Added India Flag
Added Ranger Flag
Added Turkey Flag
Added Berkut Flag
Added Italy Flag
Added Brazil Flag
Added MARSOC Flag
Added Blackmeadow Flag
Added Redthorn Flag
Added SAS Flag
CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION
Added Backpacks
Added multiple new vest options
Added multiple new Pant options (Some pants still need adjustment for footwear!)
Added multiple new top options
Removed Thigh and Shoulder Options
COLOR AND CAMO CUSTOMIZATION DISABLED FOR NOW
Updated American Helmet Textures
Updated Russian Helmet Textures
Added AKM
Added AK74
Added AK12
Added AK15
OPTIMIZATION
I've recorded an average of a 5 fps increase from 0.0.4.7 -> 0.0.4.8 on my system!
Disabled "Per Bone Motion Blur" on all character meshes
Removed a few unused character components
IHPS Bone Optimization
NEW CHANGES
AUDIO
AK Sounds different for 5.45 and 7.62
New Unconscious Sounds
GAMEPLAY
If AI can no longer stand up if blood volume less than half
REMOVAL OF FIRST-PERSON GAMEPLAY
Explosives will knockdown characters and give concussions
Fixed Bleeding out voice lines
Fixed Pain Vital System Values
Recoil More Accurate to reticle
Temporary removal of a few weapons
New 240B animations
New AK Animations
New Deagle Animations
New M4 Reload Animation
Temporary Removal of SVD
Temporary Removal of G43
Temporary Removal of BAR
Temporary Removal of Thompson
Temporary Removal of K98K
New Grenade Animations
MISCELLANEOUS
Added "Click to Skip" intro
BUGFIXES
Fixed Player Grenade Functionality
Fixed AI Randomly throwing grenades
Fixed ragdoll animations when character is dead
Fixed heartbeat bleeding SFX volume
Fixed Concrete Bullet impacts sparking like metal
Fixed MSV Shiny Texture
KNOWN BUGS
Some gear options in the menu won't show
AK Reload Animations
240B Reload Animations
Deagle Reload Animations
Asval Reload Animations
