It has been a while. This update is basically a full rework of the customization system. I had to sacrifice gameplay, bugfixes, and optimization over color/camo customization system.





NEW CONTENT

FACTION CUSTOMIZATION

Added US Army Flag

Added USMC Flag

Added NSW Flag

Added SFG Flag

Added ASW Flag

Added India Flag

Added Ranger Flag

Added Turkey Flag

Added Berkut Flag

Added Italy Flag

Added Brazil Flag

Added MARSOC Flag

Added Blackmeadow Flag

Added Redthorn Flag

Added SAS Flag

CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION

Added Backpacks

Added multiple new vest options

Added multiple new Pant options (Some pants still need adjustment for footwear!)

Added multiple new top options

Removed Thigh and Shoulder Options

COLOR AND CAMO CUSTOMIZATION DISABLED FOR NOW

Updated American Helmet Textures

Updated Russian Helmet Textures

Added AKM

Added AK74

Added AK12

Added AK15

OPTIMIZATION

I've recorded an average of a 5 fps increase from 0.0.4.7 -> 0.0.4.8 on my system!

Disabled "Per Bone Motion Blur" on all character meshes

Removed a few unused character components

IHPS Bone Optimization

NEW CHANGES

AUDIO

AK Sounds different for 5.45 and 7.62

New Unconscious Sounds

GAMEPLAY

If AI can no longer stand up if blood volume less than half

REMOVAL OF FIRST-PERSON GAMEPLAY

Explosives will knockdown characters and give concussions

Fixed Bleeding out voice lines

Fixed Pain Vital System Values

Recoil More Accurate to reticle

Temporary removal of a few weapons

New 240B animations

New AK Animations

New Deagle Animations

New M4 Reload Animation

Temporary Removal of SVD

Temporary Removal of G43

Temporary Removal of BAR

Temporary Removal of Thompson

Temporary Removal of K98K

New Grenade Animations

MISCELLANEOUS

Added "Click to Skip" intro

BUGFIXES

Fixed Player Grenade Functionality

Fixed AI Randomly throwing grenades

Fixed ragdoll animations when character is dead

Fixed heartbeat bleeding SFX volume

Fixed Concrete Bullet impacts sparking like metal

Fixed MSV Shiny Texture

KNOWN BUGS