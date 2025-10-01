⚙️ General
- Runes Knockback and LongJump now only last for that life and not the entire round.
- Reduced the speed gained when using the Speed rune as a zombie.
- Increased the percentage of zombies in Multiple Infection from 30% → 40%.
- Secondary zombie protection is now removed when dealing damage or when the timer expires.
- Secondary zombie protection can now vary depending on the map and not only the class used.
- Reduced zombie damage against human armor.
- Adjusted base health for most zombies, with additional scaling depending on the mode.
- Zombie Medikit: maximum health restored increased from 20% → 40%.
- Increased movement speed of the human class Irrecoverable.
- Made runes visually smaller.
- Added sound processing to players microphones to prevent overly loud sounds.
🎫 Battle Pass
- A new Battle Pass is available, featuring 5 weapon skins, including Blossom Katana, a legendary skin with special visual effects.
- As with other battle passes, these skins will not be obtainable in the future.
- The battlepass finishes on 2025-11-23.
🏃♂️ Movement
- Now player acceleration (how fast speed increases) scales with maximum speed. This should make movement smoother.
- Additional movement changes are planned for the next update
🕹️ Modes
- Annihilation / Infection / Multiple Infection
- Mode duration reduced from 4 minutes → 3 minutes.
- Payload
- Increased payload speed.
- Reduced bot count and spawn frequency
🩸 System: Bloodthirst
- New Bloodthirst system implemented.
- Initial support for Plague mode.
- Affects Killer and Survivor.
- Goal: force them to constantly kill players; otherwise, their health will gradually decrease until death.
🗺️ Maps
Batalla
- Multiple bases reworked.
- Added a new base below the inner staircase.
- Increased overall lighting.
- Added fog (matching other maps).
- Removed several obstacles.
- Created new paths on the upper area.
- Raised walls near the outer staircase connection and replaced the door with a larger one.
- Added sound improvements in certain areas.
- Fixed multiple bullet impact effects/sounds.
