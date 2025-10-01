 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20206411 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ General

  • Runes Knockback and LongJump now only last for that life and not the entire round.
  • Reduced the speed gained when using the Speed rune as a zombie.
  • Increased the percentage of zombies in Multiple Infection from 30% → 40%.
  • Secondary zombie protection is now removed when dealing damage or when the timer expires.
  • Secondary zombie protection can now vary depending on the map and not only the class used.
  • Reduced zombie damage against human armor.
  • Adjusted base health for most zombies, with additional scaling depending on the mode.
  • Zombie Medikit: maximum health restored increased from 20% → 40%.
  • Increased movement speed of the human class Irrecoverable.
  • Made runes visually smaller.
  • Added sound processing to players microphones to prevent overly loud sounds.


🎫 Battle Pass

  • A new Battle Pass is available, featuring 5 weapon skins, including Blossom Katana, a legendary skin with special visual effects.
  • As with other battle passes, these skins will not be obtainable in the future.
  • The battlepass finishes on 2025-11-23.


🏃‍♂️ Movement

  • Now player acceleration (how fast speed increases) scales with maximum speed. This should make movement smoother.
  • Additional movement changes are planned for the next update


🕹️ Modes

  • Annihilation / Infection / Multiple Infection
    • Mode duration reduced from 4 minutes → 3 minutes.
    • Reduced frequency

  • Payload
    • Increased payload speed.
    • Reduced bot count and spawn frequency



🩸 System: Bloodthirst

  • New Bloodthirst system implemented.
  • Initial support for Plague mode.
  • Affects Killer and Survivor.
  • Goal: force them to constantly kill players; otherwise, their health will gradually decrease until death.


🗺️ Maps


Batalla
  • Multiple bases reworked.
  • Added a new base below the inner staircase.
  • Increased overall lighting.
  • Added fog (matching other maps).
  • Removed several obstacles.
  • Created new paths on the upper area.
  • Raised walls near the outer staircase connection and replaced the door with a larger one.
  • Added sound improvements in certain areas.
  • Fixed multiple bullet impact effects/sounds.

