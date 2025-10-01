 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20206336 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! This patch adds control icons for better game readability and fixes some Fountain screen bugs!

As mentioned in the previous changelog, our next patch is going to include a major revamp for the Daze Talent Tree. Stay tuned!

Features

  • Control icons added to Interactables and Menus;

Game Improvements

  • Increased brightness contrast in the Constellations Screen;

  • Improved String visual appearance;

Fixes

  • Fountain Talents Screen leave button not working properly;

  • Fountain Arts Screen leave button not working properly;

  • Fountain Sins screen available to be checked before they're unlocked;

  • Bosses not becoming immune to stun when they should;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link