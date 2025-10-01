Hey, everyone! This patch adds control icons for better game readability and fixes some Fountain screen bugs!

As mentioned in the previous changelog, our next patch is going to include a major revamp for the Daze Talent Tree. Stay tuned!

Features

Control icons added to Interactables and Menus;

Game Improvements

Increased brightness contrast in the Constellations Screen ;

Improved String visual appearance;

Fixes

Fountain Talents Screen leave button not working properly;

Fountain Arts Screen leave button not working properly;

Fountain Sins screen available to be checked before they're unlocked;

Bosses not becoming immune to stun when they should;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan