Hey, everyone! This patch adds control icons for better game readability and fixes some Fountain screen bugs!
As mentioned in the previous changelog, our next patch is going to include a major revamp for the Daze Talent Tree. Stay tuned!
Features
Control icons added to Interactables and Menus;
Game Improvements
Increased brightness contrast in the Constellations Screen;
Improved String visual appearance;
Fixes
Fountain Talents Screen leave button not working properly;
Fountain Arts Screen leave button not working properly;
Fountain Sins screen available to be checked before they're unlocked;
Bosses not becoming immune to stun when they should;
Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!
Have a nice day!
-Dan
