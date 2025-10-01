PLAN update details

New units included:

PLAN:

Chengdu-class frigate



Jiangdong-class frigate



Jianghu I-class frigate



Jianghu II-class frigate



Jianghu III-class frigate



Luda I-class destroyer



Qiongsha-class landing ship



Shanghai II-class patrol boat



Shanghai IIB-class patrol boat



Type 010 minesweeper



Type 024 (Heku) missile boat



Type 037 (Hainan) corvette



Yukan-class landing ship



Type 033-class patrol submarine



Han-class attack submarine



Wuhan-class cruise missile submarine



J-5 and export F-5 Fresco fighters



J-7III Fishcan fighter



Q-5 and Q-5A Fantan attack aircraft



H-6A and H-6D bombers



Z-8 maritime patrol helicopter



Vietnam:

Barnegat-class frigate (converted seaplane tender)



Modified Gearing-class frigate (converted from Gearing FRAM to represent surplus USN ships in use)



LSM-1 class landing ship



Japan:

PS-1 maritime patrol flying boat



US-1A search and rescue amphibian



New Scenarios!

PLAN Scenarios

Clash in the Paracels



Battle of South China Sea



Operation Silent Spear



Escape from the Sulu Sea



Bug Fixes and Changes

01-Oct-2025: 0.5.0 Build #234 (19329) Public Release

Type 148 Tiger hullnumbers mapping



Alvand railings



RIM-2/RIM-67 missile positions on Mark 10 GMLS to match photos



Mission Editor: Reform and disband formation actions saved to mission file but weren't loaded from it



Mission Editor: Custom airgroups were not loaded from the ship/airbase variant file



Mission Editor: Corrected a phrase for the EN localisation of Reveal Action



Naming convention fix on JMSDF Sub Duel



Attempted Fix for SEAPOWER-AXS where LinearCampaign singleton can spawn in an incorrect place.



Huge calculation error for units at date line "edge" of our flat Earth (pun intended!)



Some out of bounds longitude positioning when crossing the date line "border"



Corrected EN localisation for waypoints settings confirmation dialog



Libelle class torpedo boat bowwave position



MiG-17 range/fuel mass correction



Updated translations



AI: Upgrades to autotargeting for aircraft. Aircraft will try to retarget to closer targets



Aircraft speed is cruise when guiding SARH missile



MiG-21Bis model update: triple rod IFF antenna added



Redone all existing MiG-21 liveries to higher resolution



Moved Head of the Snake mission from NATO to Other folder



Mission Editor: Destroy and Despawn units actions



Mission Editor: Enable Swap Taskforce checkbox to enable/disable transfer when a side is selected already



Mission Editor: Checkbox to allow/disallow transfer of all aircrafts that belong to a unit to transfer to another side



Mission Editor: Reveal Units trigger action



Mission Editor: Button to copy settings of currently selected unit to all waypoints of its group



Mission Editor: Disable/Enable Units action for a Trigger



Ability to disallow transfer of child aircraft when airfield is transferred to another taskforce



Added loading background images for PLAN units



C-141B transport plane



Hello from the Triassic Team! We are super excited to release our (now biggest) free content pack, the PLAN! This update features the a ton of new units, including Vietnam, and Japan units too!Brought to everyone by our hard working Ian Roberts, this update and future updates will hopefully include some new missions as well to showcase some of our new units! Let us know what you think after giving them a shot!