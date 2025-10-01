PLAN update detailsHello from the Triassic Team! We are super excited to release our (now biggest) free content pack, the PLAN! This update features the a ton of new units, including Vietnam, and Japan units too!
New units included:
PLAN:
- Chengdu-class frigate
- Jiangdong-class frigate
- Jianghu I-class frigate
- Jianghu II-class frigate
- Jianghu III-class frigate
- Luda I-class destroyer
- Qiongsha-class landing ship
- Shanghai II-class patrol boat
- Shanghai IIB-class patrol boat
- Type 010 minesweeper
- Type 024 (Heku) missile boat
- Type 037 (Hainan) corvette
- Yukan-class landing ship
- Type 033-class patrol submarine
- Han-class attack submarine
- Wuhan-class cruise missile submarine
- J-5 and export F-5 Fresco fighters
- J-7III Fishcan fighter
- Q-5 and Q-5A Fantan attack aircraft
- H-6A and H-6D bombers
- Z-8 maritime patrol helicopter
Vietnam:
- Barnegat-class frigate (converted seaplane tender)
- Modified Gearing-class frigate (converted from Gearing FRAM to represent surplus USN ships in use)
- LSM-1 class landing ship
Japan:
- PS-1 maritime patrol flying boat
- US-1A search and rescue amphibian
New Scenarios!Brought to everyone by our hard working Ian Roberts, this update and future updates will hopefully include some new missions as well to showcase some of our new units! Let us know what you think after giving them a shot!
PLAN Scenarios
- Clash in the Paracels
- Battle of South China Sea
- Operation Silent Spear
- Escape from the Sulu Sea
Bug Fixes and Changes01-Oct-2025: 0.5.0 Build #234 (19329) Public Release
[FIX]
- Type 148 Tiger hullnumbers mapping
- Alvand railings
- RIM-2/RIM-67 missile positions on Mark 10 GMLS to match photos
- Mission Editor: Reform and disband formation actions saved to mission file but weren't loaded from it
- Mission Editor: Custom airgroups were not loaded from the ship/airbase variant file
- Mission Editor: Corrected a phrase for the EN localisation of Reveal Action
- Naming convention fix on JMSDF Sub Duel
- Attempted Fix for SEAPOWER-AXS where LinearCampaign singleton can spawn in an incorrect place.
- Huge calculation error for units at date line "edge" of our flat Earth (pun intended!)
- Some out of bounds longitude positioning when crossing the date line "border"
- Corrected EN localisation for waypoints settings confirmation dialog
- Libelle class torpedo boat bowwave position
- MiG-17 range/fuel mass correction
[MOD]
- Updated translations
- AI: Upgrades to autotargeting for aircraft. Aircraft will try to retarget to closer targets
- Aircraft speed is cruise when guiding SARH missile
- MiG-21Bis model update: triple rod IFF antenna added
- Redone all existing MiG-21 liveries to higher resolution
- Moved Head of the Snake mission from NATO to Other folder
[NEW]
- Mission Editor: Destroy and Despawn units actions
- Mission Editor: Enable Swap Taskforce checkbox to enable/disable transfer when a side is selected already
- Mission Editor: Checkbox to allow/disallow transfer of all aircrafts that belong to a unit to transfer to another side
- Mission Editor: Reveal Units trigger action
- Mission Editor: Button to copy settings of currently selected unit to all waypoints of its group
- Mission Editor: Disable/Enable Units action for a Trigger
- Ability to disallow transfer of child aircraft when airfield is transferred to another taskforce
- Added loading background images for PLAN units
- C-141B transport plane
Changed files in this update