 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20206261 Edited 1 October 2025 – 13:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Realm Shapers. This update introduces a couple of maps and a bunch of bug fixes.

The next update will drop two weeks later.

Thank you for playing!

New Content

  • New Map: Brute Force

  • New Map: The Laboratory

Visuals & Performance

  • Improved world map visuals on ultra-wide displays (beyond 21:9, e.g., 5120×1440).

  • Various optimizations.

Quality of Life

  • You can now discard Mine and Farm cards even when there’s no placeable terrain.

  • Options → Open Folder: quickly open your logs/save folder for easier bug reporting.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Greedy King could remain alive at 0 HP.

  • Fixed a tutorial issue where exiting after victory (before claiming card rewards) could grant a duplicate stage card.

  • Arcane Trap – Arcane Weakness: fixed a bug where damage could scale exponentially when hitting multiple units at once.

  • Battering Ram audio now respects Mute.

  • Freezing Trap - Shatter: fixed an issue where the explosion damage was incorrectly calculated as a percentage of the enemy’s max HP.

  • Fixed an issue where the unit counter could go negative when Mr. Goldbags appeared.

  • Fixed UI passthrough where clicking the Shop button could still click Upgrade/Menu/Promote buttons behind the open window.

  • Fixed an issue where, while in trap right-click mode, you could select the Necromancer via portrait.

  • Barrage Trap: fixed range preview not updating during placement when the third Charm was equipped.

  • After entering a stage, changing the Anima Engine now updates the track immediately.

  • Barrage Trap no longer targets allied or flying units.

  • Path-block warning & tutorial now also appear when placing Barricades with a controller.

  • The first Charms for Harpoon, Harvest, and Poison traps now correctly show where to obtain them.

  • Achievement panel now correctly shows the unlock time.

  • Increased tooltip text limit for Anima Tracks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3419221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link