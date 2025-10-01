Greetings, Realm Shapers. This update introduces a couple of maps and a bunch of bug fixes.

The next update will drop two weeks later.

Thank you for playing!

New Map: The Laboratory

Improved world map visuals on ultra-wide displays (beyond 21:9, e.g., 5120×1440).

Options → Open Folder: quickly open your logs/save folder for easier bug reporting.

You can now discard Mine and Farm cards even when there’s no placeable terrain.

Fixed an issue where the Greedy King could remain alive at 0 HP.

Fixed a tutorial issue where exiting after victory (before claiming card rewards) could grant a duplicate stage card.

Arcane Trap – Arcane Weakness: fixed a bug where damage could scale exponentially when hitting multiple units at once.

Battering Ram audio now respects Mute.

Freezing Trap - Shatter: fixed an issue where the explosion damage was incorrectly calculated as a percentage of the enemy’s max HP.

Fixed an issue where the unit counter could go negative when Mr. Goldbags appeared.

Fixed UI passthrough where clicking the Shop button could still click Upgrade/Menu/Promote buttons behind the open window.

Fixed an issue where, while in trap right-click mode, you could select the Necromancer via portrait.

Barrage Trap: fixed range preview not updating during placement when the third Charm was equipped.

After entering a stage, changing the Anima Engine now updates the track immediately.

Barrage Trap no longer targets allied or flying units.