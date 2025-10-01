A major update has been released for Mr. Scientist v1.4.0!
- Added objectives
- Added hints
- Added crouching
- Redesigned interface
- Improved laboratory level design
- Added a 2D game, playable via arcade machine
- Increased optimization by 10%-70% depending on settings and hardware
- Added new settings for mobile platform
- Added mobile control guide
- Improved interface adaptation across platforms
- Added ability to hide the pistol
- Updated game icon
- Fixed English localization
- Improved game balance
- Fixed a bug where all collected keys were shown after loading
- Fixed language switching
- Fixed hiding locker
- Minor changes and fixes
Changed files in this update