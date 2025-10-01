 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20206185 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A major update has been released for Mr. Scientist v1.4.0!

- Added objectives

- Added hints

- Added crouching

- Redesigned interface

- Improved laboratory level design

- Added a 2D game, playable via arcade machine

- Increased optimization by 10%-70% depending on settings and hardware

- Added new settings for mobile platform

- Added mobile control guide

- Improved interface adaptation across platforms

- Added ability to hide the pistol

- Updated game icon

- Fixed English localization

- Improved game balance

- Fixed a bug where all collected keys were shown after loading

- Fixed language switching

- Fixed hiding locker

- Minor changes and fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2904511
