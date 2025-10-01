 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20206137
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.00.004
･Fixed the display method of "Memory Fragments"
･Fixed an issue with the rock number display
･Fixed an issue where certain Arcana would not drop
･Fixed an issue where some accounts could not sign in with the previous version
If the initial loading does not progress past 50%, please close the app once and restart it.

