Is this the 0.3 update I hear you ask?



And the answer is no. Like we say in the roadmap, there will be more content updates in between the version changes. And this is one of them.



If you are for the patch notes only, scroll to the bottom, as we're gonna dive into some of the new content first







Female players & Staff



You've been asking for this for a while, and we are more than happy to finally release the female models we've been working on for the past few weeks.

You can now change your look and gender near the tool shack by using the mirror and the dresser.

You can also now hire female staff members

Cars

Better look twice before crossing the street. The city is now more lively with cars out there. But beware, not all drivers are the same. Some will stop for you and your visitors. Others...not so much.

And be on the lookout for a bug we had during development related to the wheel rotation that we thought was so funny that we decided to leave it as a 1% chance of spawning a car.

New high slide and jumping board

Definitely not recommended for those with vertigo. Also, we cannot guarantee your visitors' survival after using the Skyfall dive or the death drop slide. They are worthy of their names

Peeing in pools

Your guests can now finally pee in the pool, so stop asking for it ;p

As your pool changes color, you have 2 solutions:

- Empty the pool to remove all the ...water

- Unlock chlorine and make your visitors crystal clear once again

Dumpsters

This was something we did not have in the plans, but thanks to your feedback, we have now added it to the game. As your park grows, you can unlock more dumpsters that you can build and have around to make your trash cleaning trips shorter. And yes you can paint them ;)

Patch notes - 0.2.47

BUG FIXES

Items can no longer be placed on the street level on the left side in any place.

Fixed an issue where wrong notifications about visitors waiting for too long appeared

Some entrance colliders were improved

Small mouse movements not registering is fixed (we hope)

Solved an issue where colors would look unlocked on earlier than they should, and then the game would fix itself, giving the idea that the player had lost colors

IMPROVEMENTS

A new feature in settings that, when enabled, allows visitors to teleport. This should solve any issues of visitors getting stuck due to other visitors or tight spaces.

New animation when the visitor is taking photos

New animations when visitors use the diving boards

Special stats staff are now marked with a star for better visibility in the tablet

Restock items from Caymart no longer despawn from the floor when leaving the game

Fix on the tutorial related to the trash bags from the dumpster.

Improvements on how the change room limits work to avoid stuck visitors



NEW FEATURES

Female player character option available (done with the mirror, but you will have to save, exit to the main menu, and load it for your model to reload completely),

Female Staff

5 stars Slide & jumping board, which might not be the safest due to its height. Good luck there

Cars

Visitors now can pee in pools (now stop asking for it ;p )

Chlorine can now be researched and used to clean pools

Dumpsters can now be purchased and placed in your park

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates