The game is still in development, so things aren't perfect and may change along the way.
I hope to bring you a fascinating story that you'll really enjoy.
More updates to come later!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The game is still in development, so things aren't perfect and may change along the way.
I hope to bring you a fascinating story that you'll really enjoy.
More updates to come later!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update