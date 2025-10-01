You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 1.1.1.1

-Fixed the problem with Skill Point Shop.

-Fixed the problem with Outlaw's Deflect stack.

-Fixed the problem with Booster Flags.

-Fixed the problem with Altar Selections not being clickable.

-Fixed the problem with enemy attacks hit invisible walls.

-Fixed the problem with Altar enemies not attacking while inside a portal area. Portal areas won't have Ancient Altars anymore.

-Fixed the problem with Challenge Flag spawns in Luino's Sanctum.