1 October 2025 Build 20206023
Shades of Rayna Update 1.1.1.1

-Fixed the problem with Skill Point Shop.

-Fixed the problem with Outlaw's Deflect stack.

-Fixed the problem with Booster Flags.

-Fixed the problem with Altar Selections not being clickable.

-Fixed the problem with enemy attacks hit invisible walls.

-Fixed the problem with Altar enemies not attacking while inside a portal area. Portal areas won't have Ancient Altars anymore.

-Fixed the problem with Challenge Flag spawns in Luino's Sanctum.

