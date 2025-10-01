Emojis

A big thank you from me for your continued support, it means a lot to me and my team! It seems like you all love the multiplayer update. <3



Today we are releasing the Emoji Update for Bongo Cat!

We have added over 100 new emojis to the item pool! Now you can communicate with your friends by spamming their screens with emojis!



When you update the game, you will receive 4 emojis as a starter pack. Happy Bongo-ing!

(This might take a bit until they are granted, up to 2min, be aware :D)

The next limited-time event with exclusive cosmetics will also start soon! So don't trade in ALL your dupli-cats.

To force update use the "update and restart" button in the settings.

Patch notes: