Geminiflame Alpha Dragon breaks down the story into a document system, which contains a wealth of information, just like the side stories. Documents include: character relationships, class details and descriptions, monster descriptions, and much more. This is a comprehensive list covering over 20 items from patch 1.0.0 and 1.2.2!!

The next update will be the last one to officially bring Geminiflame Alpha Dragon to Japanese language.

Update Japanese translation roadmaps

06/01/25 (Updated patch 1.5.2)

Patch 1.0.0 : 13 Chapter Main story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.2.1 : 3 Side story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.3.0 : secret story. Japanese language has been updated.

06/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.3)

Patch 1.4A.0 Side story ''Food of the Near restaurant, a deep-fried dish''

Patch 1.4B.0 Side story ''The Tempura Bento Consignment with Mainsolar'' and 1 new menu items.

Patch 1.4C.0 Side story "Sisters, Horizon and Sunshine"

Patch 1.4D.0 Side story "Aurora and Mainsolar sell a Slime Soft Drink'' and 1 new menu items.

07/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.4)

Patch 1.4E.0 Side story "Mainsolar the new Chrysanthemum Tea recipe".

Patch 1.4F.0 Side story "Don't forget to buy and sell ingredients from the guild."

Patch 1.4G.0 Side story "Food of the Zin restaurant, a delicious dish"

08/30/25 (Updated patch 1.5.5)

Patch 1.3.1 4 Thai foods, 4 local foods of Phuket and 8 more menus.

Patch 1.3.2 Snack Crafting to heal TP and 8 new menu items.

Patch 1.3.3 Gear Crafting and 8 new gear items.

10/01/25 (Updated patch 1.5.6)

Patch 1.0.0 : Over 40 item descriptions, documents, and more.

Patch 1.2.2 : 5 Background Side documents

Still remaining.

Patch 1.2.3 : 4 Background Side documents

The next update is the official Japanese patch!!

:)

Jaruwit Kraijan

OCT/01/2025