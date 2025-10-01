Good news everyone,

Patch 2025.9.24.0.18 is now available.

Your dinosaur now has basic nutrient needs that once filled will result in an additional diet ranking level being granted. These are gained from eating your general dietary needs. Having more gastroliths in your digestive system increases the nutrients gained from eating. Basic nutrients are now required for your diet ranking to be at its best. Basic nutrients are a buffer between poor diet and needing to have preferred foods in your diet to get higher diet rankings for benefits such as enhanced growth rate and trait bonus enhancements.

Fixed grabbed dinosaur's position not being in the mouth due to the A* pathfinding scripts being enabled while being carried after a previous update.

Baryonyx can now play its eating animation while swimming.

Fish are now disappearing when fully eaten.

Improved the performance of the game a little.

Resource spawners have been optimized, which reduced some lag spikes.

Increased the eating speed of the oviraptor, gigantoraptor, spinosaurus, ceratosaurus, edmontosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, gallimimus, pachycephalosaurus, baryonyx, ankylosaurus, dimetrodon, and acrocanthosaurus by 2x.

Fixed ankylosaurus hovering over the terrain.

Fixed egg positions in nests.

Gigantoraptor's sprint speed is now faster.

Gigantoraptor's zoomed-in camera position has been adjusted to not be so close to the ground.

The oxygen gauge no longer shows if not swimming but oxygen levels are low.

Growth rewards from tasks are now more substantial and are worth about 10x more growth points to make these rewards better.

Experience rewards from tasks are now more substantial and are worth between 1 level's worth of experience up to 5 level's worth of experience.

Fixed the titanoboa's animations not playing.

Oviraptor and Gigantoraptor now stop their running animation if they were running right as they started eating.

Now when you have the tab menu open, dinosaurs are paused (player and AI).

Your preferred foods now drain from 100% to 0% over 24 hours instead of 10 hours. This should give you more time to enjoy your nutrients.

The gameplay HUD has received some new icons for health, stamina, hunger, thirst, oxygen, and gastroliths.

Fixed some ground textures looking extremely blurry when viewed at an angle.