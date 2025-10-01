Added

- 4 new weapons for high levels (rare-epic quality)

Rock/Lava crusher Morning star Frying pan Skills autocast chance Armor bonus Dark element + dark damage bonus

- 2 new high level bosses with their arenas

Flame ambassador Atmospheric pressure

- High level bosses now can summon elites to help

- New low level air element location with it's monsters

- New active aoe skill - [Holy Ground]. Also added to gear affix pool for autocast

Changed

- Adjusted elemental damage against the same element (now 25% instead of 12.5%). Neutral element remains 100%

- Elemental affix on armor now can spawn from level 85

Fixed

- Fixed issue with flickering target marker when attacks fly through target

- Fixed target marker not getting proper scaling on bosses/elites

- Fixed body element not always properly resetting after wearing elemental armor