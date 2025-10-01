Added
- 4 new weapons for high levels (rare-epic quality)
Rock/Lava crusher
Morning star
Frying pan
Skills autocast chance
Armor bonus
Dark element + dark damage bonus
- 2 new high level bosses with their arenas
Flame ambassador
Atmospheric pressure
- High level bosses now can summon elites to help
- New low level air element location with it's monsters
- New active aoe skill - [Holy Ground]. Also added to gear affix pool for autocast
Changed
- Adjusted elemental damage against the same element (now 25% instead of 12.5%). Neutral element remains 100%
- Elemental affix on armor now can spawn from level 85
Fixed
- Fixed issue with flickering target marker when attacks fly through target
- Fixed target marker not getting proper scaling on bosses/elites
- Fixed body element not always properly resetting after wearing elemental armor
Changed files in this update