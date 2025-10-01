Patch 0.1.5 is live!
Patch 0.1.5 is here — and this time it’s launching straight to the default branch (no beta branch first)! 🎉
With this update, we’ve focused heavily on performance improvements to make your experience smoother and more stable. In particular, you should notice:
Fixing crashes on map loading due to insufficient memory
Decreased map loading times
Increased overall stability
General memory usage reduction
Performance improvements in early game
We’re continuing to refine and optimize, so thank you for your feedback and patience as we push Fata Deum forward.
If you’re enjoying the game, we’d be really happy if you could leave us a positive review on Steam — it helps a lot! 💙
Changed files in this update