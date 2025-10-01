 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205754 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1.5 is live!

Patch 0.1.5 is here — and this time it’s launching straight to the default branch (no beta branch first)! 🎉

With this update, we’ve focused heavily on performance improvements to make your experience smoother and more stable. In particular, you should notice:

  • Fixing crashes on map loading due to insufficient memory

  • Decreased map loading times

  • Increased overall stability

  • General memory usage reduction

  • Performance improvements in early game

We’re continuing to refine and optimize, so thank you for your feedback and patience as we push Fata Deum forward.

If you’re enjoying the game, we’d be really happy if you could leave us a positive review on Steam — it helps a lot! 💙

Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
