Patch 0.1.5 is live!

Patch 0.1.5 is here — and this time it’s launching straight to the default branch (no beta branch first)! 🎉

With this update, we’ve focused heavily on performance improvements to make your experience smoother and more stable. In particular, you should notice:

Fixing crashes on map loading due to insufficient memory

Decreased map loading times

Increased overall stability

General memory usage reduction

Performance improvements in early game

We’re continuing to refine and optimize, so thank you for your feedback and patience as we push Fata Deum forward.

If you’re enjoying the game, we’d be really happy if you could leave us a positive review on Steam — it helps a lot! 💙