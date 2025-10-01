 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205661
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed issue where inappropriate objects were included in floating island terrain
- Fixed orientation of treasure chests on floating island
- Improved some elevation differences in floating island terrain
- Added collision detection to iron fence at floating island starting point
- Adjusted camera direction at stage start

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
  
