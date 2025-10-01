 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20205592 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Preppers!

We hope you’re enjoying the Bunker Update we dropped yesterday! Unfortunately, a few pesky bugs manage to slip through. Fortunately, you've done it again!!! Thanks to our awesome community, we’ve been able to track down and squash a bunch of the issues already and are releasing a small hotfix patch.💪

Hugs and high-fives goes out to Abook, Mr.Psycho, Septimus, Star, Sheroine, Ven | Lechemisier, Xerokee, readb and everyone else who reported issues on Discord and Steam. Your feedback helps us keep Guntouchables running smoother, and we can't do it without you! ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

📜 Changelog – Hotfix v1.1.1

Fixes:

  • Challenge data not correctly reset between runs

  • Weekly Run scores not uploading

  • Cans not counting up correctly between runs

  • Multiplayer nametags staying when switching to Singleplayer

  • Achievement issues with Lightning Round and First Responder

  • "Prepper’s Handbook" issues on return to Main Menu

  • Shooting Baxter’s Radio ːsteamfacepalmː

  • Bunker doors not being open when joining a game

  • "View Map" HUD stuck in menu on return to Main Menu

  • Issue where audio settings would sometimes be set to 0

  • Sofa group TV interaction

  • Text on 'Explosive Dash' perk now describe the changes made to the perk

  • Issue when dying in a Challenge Room


Thanks again for helping us improve the game so quickly after a big release. Keep the feedback coming - we’re listening, and we’re on it!

Bullets & Beans!

-Game Swing

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2543511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link