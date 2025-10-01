Hello Preppers!

We hope you’re enjoying the Bunker Update we dropped yesterday! Unfortunately, a few pesky bugs manage to slip through. Fortunately, you've done it again!!! Thanks to our awesome community, we’ve been able to track down and squash a bunch of the issues already and are releasing a small hotfix patch.💪

Hugs and high-fives goes out to Abook, Mr.Psycho, Septimus, Star, Sheroine, Ven | Lechemisier, Xerokee, readb and everyone else who reported issues on Discord and Steam. Your feedback helps us keep Guntouchables running smoother, and we can't do it without you! ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

📜 Changelog – Hotfix v1.1.1

Fixes:

Challenge data not correctly reset between runs

Weekly Run scores not uploading

Cans not counting up correctly between runs

Multiplayer nametags staying when switching to Singleplayer

Achievement issues with Lightning Round and First Responder

"Prepper’s Handbook" issues on return to Main Menu

Shooting Baxter’s Radio ːsteamfacepalmː

Bunker doors not being open when joining a game

"View Map" HUD stuck in menu on return to Main Menu

Issue where audio settings would sometimes be set to 0

Sofa group TV interaction

Text on 'Explosive Dash' perk now describe the changes made to the perk

Issue when dying in a Challenge Room



Thanks again for helping us improve the game so quickly after a big release. Keep the feedback coming - we’re listening, and we’re on it!

Bullets & Beans!

-Game Swing