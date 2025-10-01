Hello Preppers!
We hope you’re enjoying the Bunker Update we dropped yesterday! Unfortunately, a few pesky bugs manage to slip through. Fortunately, you've done it again!!! Thanks to our awesome community, we’ve been able to track down and squash a bunch of the issues already and are releasing a small hotfix patch.💪
Hugs and high-fives goes out to Abook, Mr.Psycho, Septimus, Star, Sheroine, Ven | Lechemisier, Xerokee, readb and everyone else who reported issues on Discord and Steam. Your feedback helps us keep Guntouchables running smoother, and we can't do it without you! ːGUNTOUCHABLESː
📜 Changelog – Hotfix v1.1.1
Fixes:
Challenge data not correctly reset between runs
Weekly Run scores not uploading
Cans not counting up correctly between runs
Multiplayer nametags staying when switching to Singleplayer
Achievement issues with Lightning Round and First Responder
"Prepper’s Handbook" issues on return to Main Menu
Shooting Baxter’s Radio ːsteamfacepalmː
Bunker doors not being open when joining a game
"View Map" HUD stuck in menu on return to Main Menu
Issue where audio settings would sometimes be set to 0
Sofa group TV interaction
Text on 'Explosive Dash' perk now describe the changes made to the perk
Issue when dying in a Challenge Room
Thanks again for helping us improve the game so quickly after a big release. Keep the feedback coming - we’re listening, and we’re on it!
Bullets & Beans!
-Game Swing
