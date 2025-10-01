 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205576
Update notes via Steam Community
3 new classes (to a total of 3)

Dualshot: mobility focused, low ammo, but using any movement abilities reloads your guns with different ammunitions

Hunter: can hit you through cover, slow reload/atk speed, can kite with a dash

Sweeper: switches between 2 forms, has different abilities, weapons and passives meanwhile, has an ultimate skill that requires you to deal damage in order to charge it up


added widget animations for cards
reworked some debuffs

