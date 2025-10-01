3 new classes (to a total of 3)
Dualshot: mobility focused, low ammo, but using any movement abilities reloads your guns with different ammunitions
Hunter: can hit you through cover, slow reload/atk speed, can kite with a dash
Sweeper: switches between 2 forms, has different abilities, weapons and passives meanwhile, has an ultimate skill that requires you to deal damage in order to charge it up
added widget animations for cards
reworked some debuffs
ver 0.2.0
