I'm still working on Steam Workshop support, but in the meantime here's some quality of life fixes!



- More extensive (and accurate) !help for chat

- Show the stream and anomaly type in reporting overlay

- More obvious warning when nearing anomaly overload ⚠️

- Fixed votes showing up when voting is disabled 🙈

- Fixed toggling stream selection via !menu commands

- Made "normal" difficulty a bit harder 😈