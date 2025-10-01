I'm still working on Steam Workshop support, but in the meantime here's some quality of life fixes!
- More extensive (and accurate) !help for chat
- Show the stream and anomaly type in reporting overlay
- More obvious warning when nearing anomaly overload ⚠️
- Fixed votes showing up when voting is disabled 🙈
- Fixed toggling stream selection via !menu commands
- Made "normal" difficulty a bit harder 😈
Oct 1. "Helpful" update
