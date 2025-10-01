SproutBound v1.1.0 Release Notes

Release Date: October 1, 2025



I want to take a moment to thank all of my testers who poured their time, feedback, and patience into helping me polish SproutBound into the game it is today. Every bug caught, every suggestion shared, and every ounce of encouragement has made a huge difference. Launching my first game to Steam is both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of this amazing community. I’m thrilled to finally share this journey with you all, and I can’t wait to see where SproutBound grows from here. 🌱

🔧 Bug Fixes

• AUTOMATION STATE & NOTIFICATIONS: Better feedback and resilience

- Added log notification when an automator (tractor / harvester / irrigation) shuts off due to insufficient funds

- Suppressed unintended log spam from manual operations; refined summary counters

• SIMULATION & OFFLINE PROGRESS: Deterministic and catch‑up integrity

- Simulation no longer pauses on focus / visibility changes; catches up on return

- Large offline / advance batches respect offline cap & prestige-dependent limits

- Time advancement honors "treat advance as offline" setting without exceeding cap

• QUICKGROW & WATERING: Consistency fixes

- Quickgrow seeds start at full water and are properly eligible for automation

- Growth speed bonuses now reflected in plant tooltips across qualities (includes prestige tiers)

• STABILITY & ERROR HANDLING: Prevent silent failures

- Critical errors now surface a popup & write to exportable logs

- Any prior silent state-reset triggers an alert instead of hard resetting progress

• UI / LOGGING CLEANUP: Removed obsolete or misleading elements

- Version now displayed in settings header

• MISC FIXES: Addressed assorted reported issues

- Irrigation stopped properly when plant ready (prevent overwatering / wasted billing)

- Summary metrics corrected after mixed legacy tracking variables

- Negative coin / planted cost attribution split cleanly from automation upkeep

- Advanced log rarity colors restored; formatting standardized

NOTE: Windows 10 has known display issues with the Bean and Bell Pepper icons and will render differently (non-breaking). No support will be provided since Windows 10 is at EOL.



✨ Updates

• NEW PRESTIGE SYSTEM (MVP): Structured long-term progression

- Prestige panel redesigned: inline current→next values, caps & FAQ, localized text

- Bonuses: Offline cap (8h → 1w), global yield (+1%/lvl to +15%), ★★ & ★★★ growth speed scaling with caps

- Centralized computePrestigeBonuses used across growth, tooltips, and panel displays

- Clear modal: gains vs losses, next level preview, localized confirmations & notifications

- Prestige badge shows P# plus dynamic tooltip with current bonuses & next tier diffs

• AUTOMATION FUNCTIONALITY OVERHAUL: Whole-farm automation

- Originally automators worked off of single slots with a targeting strategy

- Many users reported wanting to be able to automate entire plots at once, so this was revisted

- The new system will plant, water, and harvest as quickly as it can across your entire farm

- Tractor will plant whatever seed was last manually planted in a slot so that you can automate whatever combination of plants you desire

• AUTOMATION ECONOMY OVERHAUL: Transparent, diminishing upkeep

- Costs scale from 20% at level 1 down linearly to 1% at level 100 (never fully free)

- Hybrid billing: per-event (plant/harvest profit skim) + normalized per‑second irrigation exposure

- Offline batching aggregates automation charges (single badge) for parity with live play

- Irrigation cost normalization: Σ(baseSeedCost / growDuration) * elapsed ensures crop-duration neutrality

- Integer cent accumulation + remainder buckets eliminate long-run rounding drift

• SIMULATION METRICS & SUMMARY: Deeper visibility with optional simplicity

- Advanced vs Simple summary modes toggleable; advanced exposes per-category usage, deltas & counts

- Exportable economy summaries / logs (manual trigger) with clear planted / harvested / irrigation stats

- Added 30s & 1m log refresh cadence options for lower-noise sessions

• SEED & QUICKGROW EXPERIENCE: Smoother unlock and feedback loop

- Automatic detection & refresh when required seeds planted unlock new tiers (regular & quickgrow)

- Destroy tool now refunds 90% of seed cost (new QoL feature)

- When unlocking a new seed, it will be selected by default if enough funds exist

• IRRIGATION & WATER SYSTEM REWORK: Simplified & decisive

- Plants consume 1 water/sec; irrigation supplies 2 water/sec while active (guaranteed positive net)

- Manual watering instantly fills to 100%; automation drip feeds level-based increments

- Uniform integer 0–100 water scale; quality thresholds standardized (LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH)

• UI / UX IMPROVEMENTS: Clarity & legibility at a glance

- Yield values displayed consistently as percentages; prestige yield stacked explicitly

- Separate day & weather badges; improved pulse animation on weather transitions

- Large number formatting unified across badges, logs, and irrigation cost displays

- Floating coin badges add size scaling for very large gains/losses (big / huge tiers)

- Low resolution support & configurable UI scaling up to 125%

• LOGGING & OPERATIONS TOOLING: Better diagnostics & control

- Dev toggle to simulate critical error for recovery flow validation

- Clear separation between error/debug logs and gameplay summaries

- Metrics chart & coin snapshots throttle logic refined for performance

• ECONOMY & TRACKING REFINEMENTS: Accurate attribution & profiling

- Distinct tracking: plantingValue vs harvestValue vs harvestProfit; explicit plantedCoinLoss vs automationCost

- Per-seed planting/harvesting/irrigation accumulation for advanced summaries

- Offline aggregate profit/cost parity with interactive session outcomes

• ACCESSIBILITY & FEEDBACK POLISH: Player guidance enhancements

- Tooltips & tutorial updated to explain automation percentage skim & irrigation normalization model

- Prestige badge & modal highlight caps and incremental gains (cap reached indicators)

- Destroy confirmation + refund notification with formatted coin values

Enjoy growing faster, clearer, and smarter with the new prestige-driven progression & streamlined automation! 🌱🚜