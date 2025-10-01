 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20205385 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BALANCE CHANGES

Gourd Horde Legend Returns

  • Gourd Horde Legend can Execute Cast Members with a new Finisher Animation!

  • Players can once again play as the Gourd Legend, transforming into a standard Gourd and commanding up to 4 AI-controlled Gourds.

  • Maximum Gourd Charged Attack reduced from 35 to 25.

  • Removed Stamina Damage

  • Maximum charge time reduced from 3s to 2s.

  • AI Gourds now follow the player when in line of sight.

  • Killing a Cast Member converts them into a Gourd.

  • AI Gourd spawn rate increased to 1 every 10s, up from every 20s.

  • Matriarch Fail Timer reduced from 660s to 30s.

Psycho Phil

  • No longer consumes stamina while running, though he can still take stamina damage and become exhausted.

  • Recovers 100% health upon exiting downstate.

  • Gravity increased from 1.1 to 1.8, resulting in heavier movement and reduced knockback.

  • Must now be downed 4 times before being permanently killed, instead of 3.

  • Can no longer slide while in downstate.

  • Crossbow stamina damage reduced from 10 to 0.

  • Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

  • Cast members killed by Psycho Phil now spawn as a Corey Minion.

Radu

  • Dagger hitbox range increased from 0.25 to 0.3.

  • Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

  • Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Subspecies

Minion Player

  • Knockback removed from Seize Pounce.

AI Subspecies

  • Pointing distance increased from 2.5m to 3m.

  • Fear per second while pointing reduced from 3 to 2.

Punkie (Human)

  • Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

  • Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Werewolf

  • Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

  • Can no longer slide while in downstate.

  • Frenzy Charge damage reduced from 35 to 30.

  • Now gains +1 stamina per second while running, compared to +7 per second while standing still.

  • Stamina recovery rate while crouched increased from 6 to 7.

  • Stamina recovery rate while idle increased from 10 to 15.

  • Run-jump stamina cost reduced from 30 to 27.

  • The 3s stamina regeneration delay when stamina is not empty has been removed.

  • The stamina regeneration delay when stamina is empty has been reduced from 15s to 5s.

Punkie (Objective)

  • Tracking Gourd Spit fear damage reduced from 75 to 30 per second.

  • Jack-O-Lantern Objective adjustments:

    • Destruction time reduced from 23s to 18s.

    • Fear radius increased from 3 to 20.

    • Punkie Rhyme radius increased from 3 to 20.

    • Fear per second reduced from 18 to 7.

Edith

  • Rage Sprint speed reduced from 12 to 10.

  • Gravity increased from 0.2 to 1.1.

  • Jump height increased from 5.5 to 10.

  • A slow effect has been added when cast members look at Edith, with the radius increased from 9m to 15m.

  • Hair Drain no longer deals fear damage.

  • Hair Drain now inflicts 1 stamina damage per hit.

Corey

  • "Dollmode" has been renamed to Mischief.

  • Corey’s primary attack now launches her forward, knocking cast members off ledges and disarming their firearms.

  • While crouched, Corey enters Doll Mode, allowing her to hide among decoys and avoid detection.

  • Corey Minions no longer carry knives and are only equipped with Mischief.

  • Mischief knockback drag reduced from 10 to 6.

  • Matriarch Fail Timer reduced from 660s to 30s.

Cast (General)

  • Gravity increased from 1.6 to 2.0.

  • Sprint jumping now costs 20 stamina.

  • Regular jumping now costs 1 stamina.

  • Jumping without stamina now results in reduced jump height, from 8.5 to 8.

  • Initial walk speed reduced to 1, taking 1 second to reach the maximum speed of 3.7.

  • Stamina recovery rates increased: standing from 3.6 to 4, crouching from 4.9 to 5.1.

  • Base flashlight spot angle increased from 50° to 70°.

  • Nana Charmed flashlight spot angle increased from 60° to 80°.

  • Proxy chat has been fixed.

Ryan Steel

  • Destruction Spell cooldown reduced from 40s to 15s.

  • Restoration Spell healing rate increased from 1 to 2.5 health per second.

Kimmy Green

  • Starting number of Beaker: Freeze – Slow increased from 3 to 10.

  • Starting number of Beaker: Stink Bomb – Reveal increased from 3 to 10.

  • Beakers no longer spawn in the environment.

Stun Gun

  • Single-shot firing removed; the weapon now discharges the entire clip when fired.

  • Clip size reduced from 50 to 25.

  • Fires only 1 shot if it does not hit a player.

  • Fixed an issue where the stun gun sound would loop if the player was downed while using it.

  • Audio design and impact effects have been reworked.

Fear System Recalibration

Cast Members

  • Angela Crass, Kimmy Green, Nick Scab, Rick Mannings, and Stevie Lint gain a bonus of -1 fear/sec radius.

  • Ryan Steel gains a bonus of -3 fear/sec radius.

  • Sheriff Russell and Security Shawn gain a bonus of -5 fear/sec radius.

Legends

  • Killer Keith, Punkie (Human), and Radu only apply fear radius when looked at, causing +7 fear/sec.

  • Gourd and Corey have no fear radius.

  • Subspecies cause +5 fear/sec, even when not looked at.

  • Punkie and Werewolf cause +10 fear/sec while being looked at.

  • Psycho Phil causes +15 fear/sec while being looked at.

  • Edith and Decoys cause +20 fear/sec while being looked at.

HUD

  • Minor improvements to readability.

  • Reduced overall clutter.

Cast Bot AI

  • Shooting angle variance increased from 20 to 30.

  • Chance to help conjure Escape Spell increased from 50% to 65%.

  • Chance to reevaluate behavior after taking damage increased from 25% to 50%.

  • Chance to loot reduced from 70% to 20%.

  • Bot names updated.

Spectral Ghost Returns

  • Players killed by Killer Keith, Edith, or the Werewolf now return as neutral Spectral Ghosts.

  • Spectral Ghosts are invisible to both Legends and Cast but can interact with the environment.

New Punkie-Night Edition Bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/50715/Horror_Legends__Punkie_Night_Edition/

Changed files in this update

Windows Horror Legends Depot Depot 965641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link