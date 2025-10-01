Matriarch Fail Timer reduced from 660s to 30s.

AI Gourd spawn rate increased to 1 every 10s, up from every 20s.

Killing a Cast Member converts them into a Gourd.

AI Gourds now follow the player when in line of sight.

Maximum charge time reduced from 3s to 2s.

Maximum Gourd Charged Attack reduced from 35 to 25.

Players can once again play as the Gourd Legend, transforming into a standard Gourd and commanding up to 4 AI-controlled Gourds.

Gourd Horde Legend can Execute Cast Members with a new Finisher Animation!

Cast members killed by Psycho Phil now spawn as a Corey Minion.

Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

Crossbow stamina damage reduced from 10 to 0.

Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Must now be downed 4 times before being permanently killed, instead of 3.

Gravity increased from 1.1 to 1.8, resulting in heavier movement and reduced knockback.

No longer consumes stamina while running, though he can still take stamina damage and become exhausted.

Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

Dagger hitbox range increased from 0.25 to 0.3.

Minion Player

AI Subspecies

Fear per second while pointing reduced from 3 to 2.

Pointing distance increased from 2.5m to 3m.

Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.

Can no longer slide while in downstate.

Frenzy Charge damage reduced from 35 to 30.

Now gains +1 stamina per second while running, compared to +7 per second while standing still.

Stamina recovery rate while crouched increased from 6 to 7.

Stamina recovery rate while idle increased from 10 to 15.

Run-jump stamina cost reduced from 30 to 27.

The 3s stamina regeneration delay when stamina is not empty has been removed.