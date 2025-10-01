BALANCE CHANGES
Gourd Horde Legend Returns
Gourd Horde Legend can Execute Cast Members with a new Finisher Animation!
Players can once again play as the Gourd Legend, transforming into a standard Gourd and commanding up to 4 AI-controlled Gourds.
Maximum Gourd Charged Attack reduced from 35 to 25.
Removed Stamina Damage
Maximum charge time reduced from 3s to 2s.
AI Gourds now follow the player when in line of sight.
Killing a Cast Member converts them into a Gourd.
AI Gourd spawn rate increased to 1 every 10s, up from every 20s.
Matriarch Fail Timer reduced from 660s to 30s.
Psycho Phil
No longer consumes stamina while running, though he can still take stamina damage and become exhausted.
Recovers 100% health upon exiting downstate.
Gravity increased from 1.1 to 1.8, resulting in heavier movement and reduced knockback.
Must now be downed 4 times before being permanently killed, instead of 3.
Can no longer slide while in downstate.
Crossbow stamina damage reduced from 10 to 0.
Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.
Cast members killed by Psycho Phil now spawn as a Corey Minion.
Radu
Dagger hitbox range increased from 0.25 to 0.3.
Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.
Can no longer slide while in downstate.
Subspecies
Minion Player
Knockback removed from Seize Pounce.
AI Subspecies
Pointing distance increased from 2.5m to 3m.
Fear per second while pointing reduced from 3 to 2.
Punkie (Human)
Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.
Can no longer slide while in downstate.
Werewolf
Invincibility time after recovering from downstate increased from 15s to 30s.
Can no longer slide while in downstate.
Frenzy Charge damage reduced from 35 to 30.
Now gains +1 stamina per second while running, compared to +7 per second while standing still.
Stamina recovery rate while crouched increased from 6 to 7.
Stamina recovery rate while idle increased from 10 to 15.
Run-jump stamina cost reduced from 30 to 27.
The 3s stamina regeneration delay when stamina is not empty has been removed.
The stamina regeneration delay when stamina is empty has been reduced from 15s to 5s.
Punkie (Objective)
Tracking Gourd Spit fear damage reduced from 75 to 30 per second.
Jack-O-Lantern Objective adjustments:
Destruction time reduced from 23s to 18s.
Fear radius increased from 3 to 20.
Punkie Rhyme radius increased from 3 to 20.
Fear per second reduced from 18 to 7.
Edith
Rage Sprint speed reduced from 12 to 10.
Gravity increased from 0.2 to 1.1.
Jump height increased from 5.5 to 10.
A slow effect has been added when cast members look at Edith, with the radius increased from 9m to 15m.
Hair Drain no longer deals fear damage.
Hair Drain now inflicts 1 stamina damage per hit.
Corey
"Dollmode" has been renamed to Mischief.
Corey’s primary attack now launches her forward, knocking cast members off ledges and disarming their firearms.
While crouched, Corey enters Doll Mode, allowing her to hide among decoys and avoid detection.
Corey Minions no longer carry knives and are only equipped with Mischief.
Mischief knockback drag reduced from 10 to 6.
Matriarch Fail Timer reduced from 660s to 30s.
Cast (General)
Gravity increased from 1.6 to 2.0.
Sprint jumping now costs 20 stamina.
Regular jumping now costs 1 stamina.
Jumping without stamina now results in reduced jump height, from 8.5 to 8.
Initial walk speed reduced to 1, taking 1 second to reach the maximum speed of 3.7.
Stamina recovery rates increased: standing from 3.6 to 4, crouching from 4.9 to 5.1.
Base flashlight spot angle increased from 50° to 70°.
Nana Charmed flashlight spot angle increased from 60° to 80°.
Proxy chat has been fixed.
Ryan Steel
Destruction Spell cooldown reduced from 40s to 15s.
Restoration Spell healing rate increased from 1 to 2.5 health per second.
Kimmy Green
Starting number of Beaker: Freeze – Slow increased from 3 to 10.
Starting number of Beaker: Stink Bomb – Reveal increased from 3 to 10.
Beakers no longer spawn in the environment.
Stun Gun
Single-shot firing removed; the weapon now discharges the entire clip when fired.
Clip size reduced from 50 to 25.
Fires only 1 shot if it does not hit a player.
Fixed an issue where the stun gun sound would loop if the player was downed while using it.
Audio design and impact effects have been reworked.
Fear System Recalibration
Cast Members
Angela Crass, Kimmy Green, Nick Scab, Rick Mannings, and Stevie Lint gain a bonus of -1 fear/sec radius.
Ryan Steel gains a bonus of -3 fear/sec radius.
Sheriff Russell and Security Shawn gain a bonus of -5 fear/sec radius.
Legends
Killer Keith, Punkie (Human), and Radu only apply fear radius when looked at, causing +7 fear/sec.
Gourd and Corey have no fear radius.
Subspecies cause +5 fear/sec, even when not looked at.
Punkie and Werewolf cause +10 fear/sec while being looked at.
Psycho Phil causes +15 fear/sec while being looked at.
Edith and Decoys cause +20 fear/sec while being looked at.
HUD
Minor improvements to readability.
Reduced overall clutter.
Cast Bot AI
Shooting angle variance increased from 20 to 30.
Chance to help conjure Escape Spell increased from 50% to 65%.
Chance to reevaluate behavior after taking damage increased from 25% to 50%.
Chance to loot reduced from 70% to 20%.
Bot names updated.
Spectral Ghost Returns
Players killed by Killer Keith, Edith, or the Werewolf now return as neutral Spectral Ghosts.
Spectral Ghosts are invisible to both Legends and Cast but can interact with the environment.
