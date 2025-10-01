Hi everyone!

We just pushed a maintenance update to fix a lot of things you mentioned on Discord or on Steam.

Most importantly there was an issue that made it sometimes impossible to connect to a host. This should be fixed now but please let us know here, in the forum or even better on Discord ( discord.gg/unrailed ) if you have any issues!

- Improvement: Tutorial is a bit tighter: Less dialogs, shorter sections, additional track spawns

- Improvement: Added “Wait for your team” bubbles for local players who finished already tutorial sections

- Improvement: “Game paused” & "Waiting for players" is displayed in a modal box when waiting for players. It also displays how many players need to connect in versus matches

- Improvement: Flag respawns the flag to the front when it’s placed behind the train during a shop

- Improvement: Pull from box attached to a compactor wagon only pulls when the box wagon has enough elements to create a compressed resource. It also tries to balance what it takes

- Improvement: Collector wagon collects now half its output stack iron and the other half wood. Output stack size changed to 6 (from 5) on level 1

- Improvement: Pull from box attached to piggy wagon pulls max 1 item. It also balances the item type and waits longer the less items are left on a box wagon (up to 10 seconds for the last item)

- Bug fix: Players sometimes could not connect to a lobby until the host restarted the game

- Bug fix: Sandbox mode was called “Endless” in the rich presence

- Bug fix: Can’t close settings or handbook menu when no player is connected

- Bug fix: Fixed a potential issue that could lead to progress loss while the game is running

- Bug fix: Particles are sometimes flying up in the air

- Bug fix: Player in UI got mingled when players connected or disconnected in versus

- Bug fix: Fix potential graphical glitches when resizing the window

- Bug fix: Versus mode could spawn endless-only cartridges (like sales, nether etc)

- Bug fix: The circle where you can place the teleporter was sometimes not rendered anymore

- Bug fix: Tutorial bubble from stomp action cartridge sometimes doesn’t disappear

- Bug fix: Wagons sometimes showed unlocked in the handbook even though they weren’t. This might be the reason why some didn’t get the handbook completed achievement

- Balance: “Multiple tasks”, “Scenic Route” & “No tracks crafter” achievement can’t be triggered in the tutorial anymore

- Balance: First map after the tutorial has now medium difficulty

See you on the tracks!