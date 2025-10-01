 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205331 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.8.1

• Alchemist: Fixed an issue where some affix effects were applied incorrectly when using Reroll Affix.

• Blacksmith: Fixed an issue where some affixes did not reset when Reset enhancements was used on an item.

• Altar of Blessings: Fixed an issue where the Demon Hunter’s Piercing Chance and Auto Pickup Radius were not applied correctly.

• Gamepad: Fixed an issue where you couldn’t navigate between the Skill Info window and the Character window during combat.

Changed depots in legacy branch

Windows Depot 2665681
macOS Depot 2665682
