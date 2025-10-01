Patch 1.8.1
• Alchemist: Fixed an issue where some affix effects were applied incorrectly when using Reroll Affix.
• Blacksmith: Fixed an issue where some affixes did not reset when Reset enhancements was used on an item.
• Altar of Blessings: Fixed an issue where the Demon Hunter’s Piercing Chance and Auto Pickup Radius were not applied correctly.
• Gamepad: Fixed an issue where you couldn’t navigate between the Skill Info window and the Character window during combat.
Changed depots in legacy branch