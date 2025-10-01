 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20205320 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Expansion VR Update — Faster, Smoother, Bigger Battles!

Commanders, a major update has landed in Expansion! This one’s all about performance, polish, and fresh battlefields. Here’s what’s new:

  • Faster Loading — Jump into the game and into battles with greatly reduced wait times.

  • Reworked Interface — A cleaner, more streamlined UI designed for clarity and VR comfort.

  • 4 New Maps — Expand your strategies across brand new arenas.

  • Balance Tweaks — Units fine-tuned for sharper, fairer duels.

  • Large Scale Default — Every battle now starts in a more immersive, large-scale view.

This update is a big step toward making Expansion VR faster, smoother, and more competitive. Whether you’re battling AI or clashing with real opponents, the field is ready — and so are you.

Update now and take command with your hands!

