[Lament]

Now hold left mouse button to fire, right click is now charge function,when full,left click to shoot charged shot.

Charged shot now cost 5 ammo.

Magazine 10→15.

Some Modifications has been changed to fit.

--This is to correct the uncomfortable mechanic in older version.



[Shredder]

Rate of fire is slightly lower to help CPU,bullets damage is higher.

Some Modifications has been changed to fit.

[Mechanics]

The Modifications need [Stand still] now need [on the ground/not flying], standing still in a FPS game is bad idea.

[BugFix]

Fix that human enemies shoot with stumps after losing their gun/arms.