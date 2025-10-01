[Lament]
Now hold left mouse button to fire, right click is now charge function,when full,left click to shoot charged shot.
Charged shot now cost 5 ammo.
Magazine 10→15.
Some Modifications has been changed to fit.
--This is to correct the uncomfortable mechanic in older version.
[Shredder]
Rate of fire is slightly lower to help CPU,bullets damage is higher.
Some Modifications has been changed to fit.
[Mechanics]
The Modifications need [Stand still] now need [on the ground/not flying], standing still in a FPS game is bad idea.
[BugFix]
Fix that human enemies shoot with stumps after losing their gun/arms.
