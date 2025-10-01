 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205315 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Lament]
Now hold left mouse button to fire, right click is now charge function,when full,left click to shoot charged shot.

Charged shot now cost 5 ammo.

Magazine 10→15.

Some Modifications has been changed to fit.
--This is to correct the uncomfortable mechanic in older version.


[Shredder]
Rate of fire is slightly lower to help CPU,bullets damage is higher.

Some Modifications has been changed to fit.

[Mechanics]

The Modifications need [Stand still] now need [on the ground/not flying], standing still in a FPS game is bad idea.

[BugFix]
Fix that human enemies shoot with stumps after losing their gun/arms.

