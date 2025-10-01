Improvements
System
Added a feature where a Secret Royal Inspector appears during office duties if public sentiment is low, triggered through conversations with the Chaekgaek.
Animals/NPCs
Adjusted animations so that enemy NPCs using protective talismans fall and rise more naturally.
Balance
Adjusted the base favorability of the Bandit, Chuno, and Geomgye factions, along with changes to favorability affected by missions.
Killing NPCs or demolishing buildings will now reduce relationship values more significantly.
The threshold for faction rush activation has been raised, so faction rushes can now occur with fewer hostile actions than before.
Faction rush combat power now scales higher when you have more companions.
Added a new pattern where Hopimo Bandits have a chance to not use their shield.
Save
The game will now launch even if abnormal save files exist. (Such files cannot be played, but they can be deleted.)
Bug Fixes
Fixed an item issue that occurred when exiting the musket shooting mini-game after reloading.
Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where practice bows and arrows were saved when saving during archery or horseback archery mini-games.
Fixed an issue that occurred when the host saved and exited while a guest was in the middle of a mini-game.
Changed files in this update