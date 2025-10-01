Added a feature where a Secret Royal Inspector appears during office duties if public sentiment is low, triggered through conversations with the Chaekgaek.

Adjusted animations so that enemy NPCs using protective talismans fall and rise more naturally.

Adjusted the base favorability of the Bandit, Chuno, and Geomgye factions, along with changes to favorability affected by missions.

Killing NPCs or demolishing buildings will now reduce relationship values more significantly.

The threshold for faction rush activation has been raised, so faction rushes can now occur with fewer hostile actions than before.

Faction rush combat power now scales higher when you have more companions.