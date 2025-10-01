 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205307 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share


Improvements

System

  • Added a feature where a Secret Royal Inspector appears during office duties if public sentiment is low, triggered through conversations with the Chaekgaek.

Animals/NPCs

  • Adjusted animations so that enemy NPCs using protective talismans fall and rise more naturally.

Balance

  • Adjusted the base favorability of the Bandit, Chuno, and Geomgye factions, along with changes to favorability affected by missions.

  • Killing NPCs or demolishing buildings will now reduce relationship values more significantly.

  • The threshold for faction rush activation has been raised, so faction rushes can now occur with fewer hostile actions than before.

  • Faction rush combat power now scales higher when you have more companions.

  • Added a new pattern where Hopimo Bandits have a chance to not use their shield.

Save

  • The game will now launch even if abnormal save files exist. (Such files cannot be played, but they can be deleted.)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an item issue that occurred when exiting the musket shooting mini-game after reloading.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where practice bows and arrows were saved when saving during archery or horseback archery mini-games.

  • Fixed an issue that occurred when the host saved and exited while a guest was in the middle of a mini-game.

Changed files in this update

