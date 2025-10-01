 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20205298 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Adventurers!

Megaloot is 50% off during the Autumn Sale, which ends on October 6. And for that, we’re releasing a mini-update with new content and fixes!

Updates:

New Features and Items:

  • New Trial: Resilience

  • New Enemy: Graven

  • Elys: New passive

  • Moved the previous Berserker's set effect to a passive

  • New Berserker set effect

  • New passive for Zephyron's eye

  • Fixed Steam Connection type

  • Improved Market RNG

  • Removed Zephyron's Tome

  • Some Localization Fixes

Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter.

