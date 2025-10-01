Hello, Adventurers!
Megaloot is 50% off during the Autumn Sale, which ends on October 6. And for that, we’re releasing a mini-update with new content and fixes!
Updates:
New Features and Items:
New Trial: Resilience
New Enemy: Graven
Elys: New passive
Moved the previous Berserker's set effect to a passive
New Berserker set effect
New passive for Zephyron's eye
Fixed Steam Connection type
Improved Market RNG
Removed Zephyron's Tome
Some Localization Fixes
Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter.
Changed files in this update