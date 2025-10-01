Hello, Adventurers!

Megaloot is 50% off during the Autumn Sale, which ends on October 6. And for that, we’re releasing a mini-update with new content and fixes!

Updates:

New Features and Items:

New Trial: Resilience

New Enemy: Graven

Elys: New passive

Moved the previous Berserker's set effect to a passive

New Berserker set effect

New passive for Zephyron's eye

Fixed Steam Connection type

Improved Market RNG

Removed Zephyron's Tome

Some Localization Fixes

Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter.