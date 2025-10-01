A few balance adjustments following Update 6.
Changelog
Raised score thresholds on Cracked Earth, Unsettling Echo, Uncertain Ground, Homing Call, Hidden Dangers, and Forgotten Shadows
Lowered score thresholds on Resolute Bastion
Paused Patience during the evacuation sequences in Cracked Earth and Forgotten Shadows
Reduced Authority loss from low Morale on Casual
Removed the Pathfinders reward scaling from the Pioneers option in the Keeping Settlement Safe decision. The Pioneers option impact is now limited to the current game, but at a higher rate, and the Pathfinder reward values have been reset to their defaults.
Fixed an issue where the Low Water Table map modifier did not scale higher tier Well costs correctly
General stability updates
