1 October 2025 Build 20205250 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few balance adjustments following Update 6.

Changelog

  • Raised score thresholds on Cracked Earth, Unsettling Echo, Uncertain Ground, Homing Call, Hidden Dangers, and Forgotten Shadows

  • Lowered score thresholds on Resolute Bastion

  • Paused Patience during the evacuation sequences in Cracked Earth and Forgotten Shadows

  • Reduced Authority loss from low Morale on Casual

  • Removed the Pathfinders reward scaling from the Pioneers option in the Keeping Settlement Safe decision. The Pioneers option impact is now limited to the current game, but at a higher rate, and the Pathfinder reward values have been reset to their defaults.

  • Fixed an issue where the Low Water Table map modifier did not scale higher tier Well costs correctly

  • General stability updates


Be sure to raise any issues you have in the Steam Forums or on Discord!

