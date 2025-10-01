Fixed: Error when engine does not have a name set.
Fixed: Platform/genre and platform/audience weighting on custom console wasn't always correct.
New: Show a permanently dismissable banner on the main menu for new games from us.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed: Error when engine does not have a name set.
Fixed: Platform/genre and platform/audience weighting on custom console wasn't always correct.
New: Show a permanently dismissable banner on the main menu for new games from us.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update