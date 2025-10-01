 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204984 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed: Error when engine does not have a name set.

Fixed: Platform/genre and platform/audience weighting on custom console wasn't always correct.

New: Show a permanently dismissable banner on the main menu for new games from us.

Changed files in this update

Windows Game Dev Tycoon Content Depot 239821
