This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
■Next Situation Battle Schedule
Schedule
[PDT]
1st week: 10/02/2025 12:00 – 10/05/2025 11:59
2nd week: 10/09/2025 12:00 – 10/12/2025 11:59
[CEST]
1st week: 10/02/2025 21:00 – 10/05/2025 20:59
2nd week: 10/09/2025 21:00 – 10/12/2025 20:59
Topic
Storm Over Kilimanjaro
MAP
Artic Base
No. of Players
5 vs 5
Team A
|MS
|Type
|COST
|Main weapons
|Zeta Gundam
|General
|600
|Ranged: Zeta Gundam Beam Rifle
Melee: Zeta Gundam Beam Saber
|Hyaku-Shiki
|Raid
|550
|Ranged: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Rifle
Melee: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Saber
|Dijeh
|General
|550
|Ranged: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Rifle
Melee: Dijeh Beam Sword
|Nemo
|General
|500
|Ranged: GM Rifle
Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model]
|GM II
|General
|450
|Ranged: GM II Beam Rifle
Melee: Beam Saber
|－
|－
|－
|－
Remark: “Nemo” and “GM II” will be equipped with the skill “Observational Data Link LV1”.
Team B
|MS
|Type
|COST
|Main weapons
|Gaplant
|Raid
|600
|Ranged: Gaplant Beam Rifle
Melee: Gaplant Double Beam Sabers
|Byarlant
|General
|550
|Ranged: Byarlant Mega Particle Cannon
Melee: Byarlant Beam Saber
|Hizack
|General
|500
|Ranged: Zaku Machine Gun Custom
Melee: Hizack Beam Saber
|Barzam
|General
|500
|Ranged: Barzam Beam Rifle
Melee: Barzam Beam Saber
|Marasai
|General
|500
|Ranged: Marasai Beam Rifle
Melee: Marasai Beam Saber
|ー
|ー
|ー
|ー
Remark: “Byarlant” will be equipped with the skill “Forced Injector LV2”.
“Hizack” and “Barzam” will be equipped with the skill “Observational Data Link LV1”.
“Marasai” will be equipped with the skill “Offense System LV1”.
※You can join this mode even you don't have any MS on the list.
Pilot will be assigned a random MS from team A or B.
※MS status in this mode will different from the normal, also the main weapons and custom part cannot be changed.
Default MS and pilot appearance will also be used in this mode.
※You can check the MS list in sortie counter.
■Situation “Storm Over Kilimanjaro” rewards
Directives for Situation Battle will be available to pilots during the period.
You can finish the missions and claim the rewards before the schedule cycle is over.
◆Contents
◎1st week
・STEP1: Byarlant LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 500)
・STEP2: 10,000DP
・STEP3: 40,000DP
◎2nd week
・STEP1: Dijeh LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550)
・STEP2: 10,000DP
・STEP3: 40,000DP
※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing [tab]
in basecamp or even sortie room.
※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
Changed files in this update