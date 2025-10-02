MS Type COST Main weapons Zeta Gundam General 600 Ranged: Zeta Gundam Beam Rifle

Melee: Zeta Gundam Beam Saber Hyaku-Shiki Raid 550 Ranged: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Rifle

Melee: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Saber Dijeh General 550 Ranged: Hyaku-Shiki Beam Rifle

Melee: Dijeh Beam Sword Nemo General 500 Ranged: GM Rifle

Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model] GM II General 450 Ranged: GM II Beam Rifle

Melee: Beam Saber － － － －

MS Type COST Main weapons Gaplant Raid 600 Ranged: Gaplant Beam Rifle

Melee: Gaplant Double Beam Sabers Byarlant General 550 Ranged: Byarlant Mega Particle Cannon

Melee: Byarlant Beam Saber Hizack General 500 Ranged: Zaku Machine Gun Custom

Melee: Hizack Beam Saber Barzam General 500 Ranged: Barzam Beam Rifle

Melee: Barzam Beam Saber Marasai General 500 Ranged: Marasai Beam Rifle

Melee: Marasai Beam Saber ー ー ー ー

Hello, Pilots!This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.■Next Situation Battle ScheduleSchedule[PDT]1st week: 10/02/2025 12:00 – 10/05/2025 11:592nd week: 10/09/2025 12:00 – 10/12/2025 11:59[CEST]1st week: 10/02/2025 21:00 – 10/05/2025 20:592nd week: 10/09/2025 21:00 – 10/12/2025 20:59TopicStorm Over KilimanjaroMAPArtic BaseNo. of Players5 vs 5Team ARemark: “Nemo” and “GM II” will be equipped with the skill “Observational Data Link LV1”.Team BRemark: “Byarlant” will be equipped with the skill “Forced Injector LV2”.“Hizack” and “Barzam” will be equipped with the skill “Observational Data Link LV1”.“Marasai” will be equipped with the skill “Offense System LV1”.※You can join this mode even you don't have any MS on the list.Pilot will be assigned a random MS from team A or B.※MS status in this mode will different from the normal, also the main weapons and custom part cannot be changed.Default MS and pilot appearance will also be used in this mode.※You can check the MS list in sortie counter.■Situation “Storm Over Kilimanjaro” rewardsDirectives for Situation Battle will be available to pilots during the period.You can finish the missions and claim the rewards before the schedule cycle is over.◆Contents◎1st week・STEP1: Byarlant LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 500)・STEP2: 10,000DP・STEP3: 40,000DP◎2nd week・STEP1: Dijeh LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550)・STEP2: 10,000DP・STEP3: 40,000DP※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing [tab]in basecamp or even sortie room.※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".