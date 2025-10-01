New Content
Curse of the Old Man Rat added
Zombie Bunnies received a big upgrade
2 New Heads to collect and use
New Boss Music for a more intense atmosphere
Balance & Gameplay
Increased cooldown on the Reap ability to prevent game-breaking abuse (not the fun kind)
Increased Reap damage to compensate
Screen shakes toned down for better readability
Adjusted shop prices
General balance changes across enemies and items
Fixes & Improvements
Fixed Juggernaut bug
Added new visual upgrades and enemy status effects
Various minor fixes and polish
Changed files in this update