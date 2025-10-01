 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204920 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Curse of the Old Man Rat added

  • Zombie Bunnies received a big upgrade

  • 2 New Heads to collect and use

  • New Boss Music for a more intense atmosphere

Balance & Gameplay

  • Increased cooldown on the Reap ability to prevent game-breaking abuse (not the fun kind)

  • Increased Reap damage to compensate

  • Screen shakes toned down for better readability

  • Adjusted shop prices

  • General balance changes across enemies and items

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed Juggernaut bug

  • Added new visual upgrades and enemy status effects

  • Various minor fixes and polish

