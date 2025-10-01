After upgrading the game to the latest Unreal Engine version, the most annoying crash related to DX12 has been resolved.
This small patch simply enables DX12 as the default renderer.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback )
Patch 1.0.7.1 – DX12 as Default Renderer
Update notes via Steam Community
