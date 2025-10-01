 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204916 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After upgrading the game to the latest Unreal Engine version, the most annoying crash related to DX12 has been resolved.
This small patch simply enables DX12 as the default renderer.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback )

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3214791
