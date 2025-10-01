Fix the issue where the following costs were not automatically updated in the reinforcement store.
Fixed an issue that didn't turn off background music even after timeout.
If you use a one-off skill during combat and hit enemies, correct them to prevent them from using smoke bombs with 100% chance.
Bhg Fix#003
