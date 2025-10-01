 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204767 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Fix the issue where the following costs were not automatically updated in the reinforcement store.
Fixed an issue that didn't turn off background music even after timeout.
If you use a one-off skill during combat and hit enemies, correct them to prevent them from using smoke bombs with 100% chance.

