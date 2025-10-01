Hello Seedlings!



Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.



If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com). Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix for crash interacting with your baby and gifting baby formula in certain circumstances

❌ Potential fix for freeze while aging up from fairweather tax

❌ Fix for Bogbean proverb to mention its availability in seasons other than autumn

❌ Fix to moss stumps to be a bit easier to target each one similar to other interactables

❌ Fixed for shop specialisation perk tooltips

❌ Fix for music not starting after leaving Pineshade

❌ Fix for challenges including extra npcs

❌ Fix for liquids not getting counted on the item progress screen

❌ Fix proverbs for Yum & Honey to be unlocked from acquiring 5/10/15 of them like other items

❌ Fix for options menu default option to be Resume



🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

