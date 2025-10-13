Hi everyone!

I was made aware that the file for Just 69cm Between Us was not downloading properly and readers couldn't find it in their 'local files' folder. The problem has been fixed and readers should now be able to download and access the ebook.

Instructions to access ebook after download:

Go to the base game's page in your Steam Library > Click on "Manage" (the little gear) > Select "Manage" from the drop down > Select "Browse Local Files" from the drop down > Open folder labelled "Wrong Number Extras"

Or...

Go to the steamapps/common/WrongNumber folder on your computer and open the folder labelled "Wrong Number Extras"