 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20204638 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve deployed Hotfix 1.6.3 on all platforms to address unintended difficulty spikes and issues with Survive the Hiss and Recovery objectives. The hotfix is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC should have it within 24 hours.

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue with the Lab Rat voice pack subtitles not displaying correctly (Brazilian Portuguese is still missing and will be added later).

  • Fixed a bug where the Survive the Hiss objective would not end, causing endless enemy waves.

  • Fixed an issue where Powerful Enemies appeared too early in Survive the Hiss. The Powerful Enemy now appears at the end of the event as intended.

  • Lowered the enemy spawn rate in the Recovery objective event.

  • Reduced the health of Hiss Ranger (Airborne)

  • Reduced the number of more resilient enemies in Normal and Easy Threat Levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2272541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link