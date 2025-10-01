We’ve deployed Hotfix 1.6.3 on all platforms to address unintended difficulty spikes and issues with Survive the Hiss and Recovery objectives. The hotfix is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC should have it within 24 hours.

Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed an issue with the Lab Rat voice pack subtitles not displaying correctly (Brazilian Portuguese is still missing and will be added later).

Fixed a bug where the Survive the Hiss objective would not end, causing endless enemy waves.

Fixed an issue where Powerful Enemies appeared too early in Survive the Hiss. The Powerful Enemy now appears at the end of the event as intended.

Lowered the enemy spawn rate in the Recovery objective event.

Reduced the health of Hiss Ranger (Airborne)