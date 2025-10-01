 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204522 Edited 2 October 2025 – 03:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16379

Additions

  • Added new virus components and units that can be unlocked via the virus tech trees

  • Added new setting to disable "Anomaly" notifications

  • Added unique icon to deployment component of Command Center bot given at the start of the game

  • Number check filters added to "Loop Signal" instruction

  • Added Small AoE Repair Component

  • Added new alien power generator building, available in alien tech tree

Changes

  • Reduced components unlocked in the first tech to require just 3 ingredients instead of 4

  • Reduction to bug spawn numbers in aggressive mode

  • Increased visibility range on alien units

  • Fixed Melee Pulse Attack component ingredient requirements to match tier

  • Allow a production component to consume a reserved stack not yet assigned to a carrier which was ordered to be taken out via automation (i.e. via Shared Storage or Store register)

Fixes

  • Fix tooltip of empty behavior controller not showing properly since last experimental patch

  • Show explorable name (i.e. Factory) instead of generic name (i.e. Human Explorable)

  • Make clicking on an unlock of a technology in the tech tree show the details instead of doing nothing

  • Fix rare issue where a bot with its Goto register linked from a radar output won't go to a new target

