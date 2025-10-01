Experimental_UE5 0.1.16379
Additions
Added new virus components and units that can be unlocked via the virus tech trees
Added new setting to disable "Anomaly" notifications
Added unique icon to deployment component of Command Center bot given at the start of the game
Number check filters added to "Loop Signal" instruction
Added Small AoE Repair Component
Added new alien power generator building, available in alien tech tree
Changes
Reduced components unlocked in the first tech to require just 3 ingredients instead of 4
Reduction to bug spawn numbers in aggressive mode
Increased visibility range on alien units
Fixed Melee Pulse Attack component ingredient requirements to match tier
Allow a production component to consume a reserved stack not yet assigned to a carrier which was ordered to be taken out via automation (i.e. via Shared Storage or Store register)
Fixes
Fix tooltip of empty behavior controller not showing properly since last experimental patch
Show explorable name (i.e. Factory) instead of generic name (i.e. Human Explorable)
Make clicking on an unlock of a technology in the tech tree show the details instead of doing nothing
Fix rare issue where a bot with its Goto register linked from a radar output won't go to a new target
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch