Update Log - October 1 2025

We're excited to share the latest improvements in The King's Bargain,

This update focuses on smoother controls, enhanced gameplay modes, and several quality-of-life fixes to make your experience even better. Here's what's new:



WASD Support Added!



Now you can move your character using classic WASD keys for more intuitive navigation.

New Arcade Mode with WASD!

Dive into a more action-packed experience with Arcade Mode. Enjoy direct, responsive controls where your character rotates to face the mouse direction and attacks with spacebar or left-click for fast-paced combat.



Character Speed Boost!



All characters have been accelerated for quicker movement and a more dynamic feel during exploration and battles.



UX/UI Enhancements



We've polished the user interface with cleaner layouts, improved responsiveness, and better visual feedback to make interactions more seamless.



Team Member Save/Load Duplication Fixed



Resolved an issue where party members were duplicating during save and load operations—now your team stays consistent!



Game Pauses at Night!



When night falls, the game now automatically pauses to give you time to plan your next moves without interruptions.



More Detailed Night Summary!

The night event summary screen has been expanded with clearer explanations, detailed breakdowns of effects, and previews of party-wide impacts for better decision-making.



Health UI Improvements

When health drops low, the UX now highlights critical status with visual alerts and smoother animations to keep you informed during intense moments.



Consumable Panel

The consumable panel now always appears on top and stays within the screen bounds—no more clipping off the edges! :D



Various Minor Bug Fixes

Squashed several small bugs for a more stable and enjoyable playthrough.



Thanks for playing—have fun out there! If you spot any issues or have feedback, let us know in the community forums. Stay tuned for more updates! 🚀