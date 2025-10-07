Vikings, the wait is over! ODINFALL returns with update 0.6.2, bringing a wave of chaos straight into the apocalypse. This update adds a brand-new playable character, a horde of new mythic enemies, and a whole arsenal of ridiculous new weapons and mythic rewards. (plus so much more!)
NOTE: Update 0.6.2 is live on the Experimental branch and will be moved to the main branch soon.
How to opt into the Experimental branch:
New Character - Stellan the Screwball
Unlocked somewhere in Act 3, Stellan the Screwball joins the fight with their own unique abilities and playstyle.
New Mythic Enemies
The apocalypse isn’t letting up. From the deadly Viking Rat to the cursed Skull Trooper, 0.6.2 unleashes NINE new Mythic enemy types to keep you on your toes.
New Weapons & Rewards
Gear up with the devastating Galvanizer and Meson weapon lines, alongside classics like the Gatling Blaster and M60. For those who push their runs to the limit, new mythic rewards like the Proton Hammer, Auto Grenade Launcher, and Gasoline Blade are waiting to be claimed.
Updated Roadmap
And that’s just the highlights!
There’s much more packed into this update, from new doodads to fresh run modifiers, all designed to keep you fighting (and dying) in new ways.
You can check out the full patch notes below. In the meantime, dive back in, try out Stellan, and let us know what you think.
See you in the apocalypse,
- The Odinfall Team
Patch Notes 0.6.2
----PLAYER CHARACTERS----
Added Stellan the Screwball, unlocked somewhere in act 3,
----RUN MODIFIERS----
Added run modifier: Take 1 non-lethal damage every 10 seconds,
Added run modifier: Enemies explode on death,
Added run modifier: 2 Legendary bosses,
Added run modifier: Enemy projectiles are faster,
Added run modifier: Enemy projectiles are rockets,
Added run modifier: Enemies teleport,
----MYTHIC ENEMIES----
Added: Mythic Crisp,
Added: Mythic Viking Rat,
Added: Mythic Lava Roach,
Added: Mythic Bluetooth Wolf,
Added: Mythic Rust Roach,
Added: Mythic Spitfly,
Added: Mythic Bowbone,
Added: Mythic Ash Crab,
Added: Mythic Skull Trooper,
----WEAPONS----
Added: Gatling Blaster
Added: M60
Added: Galvanizer
Added: Mini Galvanizer
Added: Burst Galvanizer
Added: Auto Galvanizer
Added: Galvanizer Pack
Added: Laser Shotgun
Added: Meson Pistol
Added: Meson Rifle
Added: Burst Meson Rifle
Added: Meson Cannon
Added mythic reward: Proton Hammer
Added mythic reward: Auto Grenade Launcher
Added mythic reward: Anti-Tank Rifle
Added mythic reward: Gasoline Blade
Added mythic reward: Scorch Pistol
Added mythic reward: Hailstorm
Added mythic reward: Burst Rifle
Added mythic reward: Vulkan
Added mythic reward: Burst Cannon
----DOODADS----
New traps have been added to a variety of areas, usually replacing explosive barrels.
Added: Splinter Mine
Added: Ice Geyser
Added: Bear Trap
Added: Anomaly
