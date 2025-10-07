This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Vikings, the wait is over! ODINFALL returns with update 0.6.2, bringing a wave of chaos straight into the apocalypse. This update adds a brand-new playable character, a horde of new mythic enemies, and a whole arsenal of ridiculous new weapons and mythic rewards. (plus so much more!)

NOTE: Update 0.6.2 is live on the Experimental branch and will be moved to the main branch soon.

How to opt into the Experimental branch:

New Character - Stellan the Screwball

Unlocked somewhere in Act 3, Stellan the Screwball joins the fight with their own unique abilities and playstyle.

New Mythic Enemies

The apocalypse isn’t letting up. From the deadly Viking Rat to the cursed Skull Trooper, 0.6.2 unleashes NINE new Mythic enemy types to keep you on your toes.

New Weapons & Rewards

Gear up with the devastating Galvanizer and Meson weapon lines, alongside classics like the Gatling Blaster and M60. For those who push their runs to the limit, new mythic rewards like the Proton Hammer, Auto Grenade Launcher, and Gasoline Blade are waiting to be claimed.

Updated Roadmap

And that’s just the highlights!

There’s much more packed into this update, from new doodads to fresh run modifiers, all designed to keep you fighting (and dying) in new ways.

You can check out the full patch notes below. In the meantime, dive back in, try out Stellan, and let us know what you think.

See you in the apocalypse,

- The Odinfall Team

Patch Notes 0.6.2

----PLAYER CHARACTERS----

Added Stellan the Screwball, unlocked somewhere in act 3,

----RUN MODIFIERS----

Added run modifier: Take 1 non-lethal damage every 10 seconds,

Added run modifier: Enemies explode on death,

Added run modifier: 2 Legendary bosses,

Added run modifier: Enemy projectiles are faster,

Added run modifier: Enemy projectiles are rockets,

Added run modifier: Enemies teleport,

----MYTHIC ENEMIES----

Added: Mythic Crisp,

Added: Mythic Viking Rat,

Added: Mythic Lava Roach,

Added: Mythic Bluetooth Wolf,

Added: Mythic Rust Roach,

Added: Mythic Spitfly,

Added: Mythic Bowbone,

Added: Mythic Ash Crab,

Added: Mythic Skull Trooper,

----WEAPONS----

Added: Gatling Blaster

Added: M60

Added: Galvanizer

Added: Mini Galvanizer

Added: Burst Galvanizer

Added: Auto Galvanizer

Added: Galvanizer Pack

Added: Laser Shotgun

Added: Meson Pistol

Added: Meson Rifle

Added: Burst Meson Rifle

Added: Meson Cannon

Added mythic reward: Proton Hammer

Added mythic reward: Auto Grenade Launcher

Added mythic reward: Anti-Tank Rifle

Added mythic reward: Gasoline Blade

Added mythic reward: Scorch Pistol

Added mythic reward: Hailstorm

Added mythic reward: Burst Rifle

Added mythic reward: Vulkan

Added mythic reward: Burst Cannon

----DOODADS----

New traps have been added to a variety of areas, usually replacing explosive barrels.

Added: Splinter Mine

Added: Ice Geyser

Added: Bear Trap

Added: Anomaly



