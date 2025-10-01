 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20204401 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another update for Tibor is available,

  • This time the focus was on performance and stability. The game should now run noticably smoother, especially on high refresh rate screens, as well as older/slower computers.

  • A crash on Linux has been fixed. on some systems, the game would crash after a few hours of playing, this should not happen anymore.

  • A few users reported the game ocasionaly crashing on WIndows, randomly and very rarely. We think we figured out what was the reason, hopefully that's fixed now. If you experience a crash in the new version, please write on the Discussion forum, and we'll investigate asap.

  • A few typos in texts and tweaks across levels have been addressed as well.

Enjoy!

Hrvatski (Croatian):

Nova verzija Tibora je dostupna na Steamu:

  • Igra je sada optimiziranija te bi se trebala primjetno bolje i glađe vrtjeti, pogotovo na starim račnunalima i na ekranima sa visokom frekvencijom osvježavanja (120, 144Hz i više)

  • Identificirali smo rušenje igre na Linux sustavima koji se manifestira na nekim računalima nakon par sati kontinuiranog igranja. To bi sad trebalo biti rješeno.

  • Par ljudi nam se javilo da im se igra rijetko i nasumično ugasi tokom igranja na Windows sustavu. Prilično smo sigurni da smo identificirali problem i to se to ne bi trebalo više događati u novoj verziji. Ukoliko vam se takvo što dogodi, molim vas da nam pišete na Steam forumu pa ćemo istražiti.

  • Također, popravili smo i par tipfelera u tekstovima i sitnica po nivoima.

Uživajte!

