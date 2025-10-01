Another update for Tibor is available,

This time the focus was on performance and stability. The game should now run noticably smoother, especially on high refresh rate screens, as well as older/slower computers.

A crash on Linux has been fixed. on some systems, the game would crash after a few hours of playing, this should not happen anymore.

A few users reported the game ocasionaly crashing on WIndows, randomly and very rarely. We think we figured out what was the reason, hopefully that's fixed now. If you experience a crash in the new version, please write on the Discussion forum, and we'll investigate asap.