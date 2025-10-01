Another update for Tibor is available,
This time the focus was on performance and stability. The game should now run noticably smoother, especially on high refresh rate screens, as well as older/slower computers.
A crash on Linux has been fixed. on some systems, the game would crash after a few hours of playing, this should not happen anymore.
A few users reported the game ocasionaly crashing on WIndows, randomly and very rarely. We think we figured out what was the reason, hopefully that's fixed now. If you experience a crash in the new version, please write on the Discussion forum, and we'll investigate asap.
A few typos in texts and tweaks across levels have been addressed as well.
Enjoy!
Hrvatski (Croatian):
Nova verzija Tibora je dostupna na Steamu:
Igra je sada optimiziranija te bi se trebala primjetno bolje i glađe vrtjeti, pogotovo na starim račnunalima i na ekranima sa visokom frekvencijom osvježavanja (120, 144Hz i više)
Identificirali smo rušenje igre na Linux sustavima koji se manifestira na nekim računalima nakon par sati kontinuiranog igranja. To bi sad trebalo biti rješeno.
Par ljudi nam se javilo da im se igra rijetko i nasumično ugasi tokom igranja na Windows sustavu. Prilično smo sigurni da smo identificirali problem i to se to ne bi trebalo više događati u novoj verziji. Ukoliko vam se takvo što dogodi, molim vas da nam pišete na Steam forumu pa ćemo istražiti.
Također, popravili smo i par tipfelera u tekstovima i sitnica po nivoima.
Uživajte!
