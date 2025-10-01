

The release of DICE LEGENDS is almost here, just a few days left.

But before that happens, we want to invite you to join our final playtest, which is live RIGHT NOW.

Check out the game and share your thoughts!

This time, play with all three characters and complete one full run (chapters 1-4) until you reach the final boss.



After that, you won't be able to play anymore, but we hope you'll continue your adventure in the full game :)

The test ends this Sunday, Oct 5th, at 5:00 PM CEST. You can still join by requesting access on the Steam product page.

After you're done, please take a moment to fill out this survey: https://forms.gle/1iSedBMKC4v2nvxF9

Thank you!