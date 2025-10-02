The Ratatan will now speak when first selecting them in the formation screen.

Fixed an issue where saving mid-battle with a buff active could prevent the game from resuming.

Fixed an issue where Cobun would behave incorrectly after resuming a mid-battle from a save.

Fixed an issue where effects that constantly reduce max HP (such as with some Decorunes) could reduce HP to 0 instead of stopping at 1, causing Cobun to stop moving.

Fixed an issue where multi-hit Cobun attacks did not perform critical hit checks on each hit.

Fixed an issue where, if the Ratakaruta selection screen remained open until time ran out, the game would proceed directly to the next phase.