2 October 2025 Build 20204333
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • The Ratatan will now speak when first selecting them in the formation screen.

  • Improved save data stability.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where saving mid-battle with a buff active could prevent the game from resuming.

  • Fixed an issue where Cobun would behave incorrectly after resuming a mid-battle from a save.

  • Fixed an issue where effects that constantly reduce max HP (such as with some Decorunes) could reduce HP to 0 instead of stopping at 1, causing Cobun to stop moving.

  • Fixed an issue where multi-hit Cobun attacks did not perform critical hit checks on each hit.

  • Fixed an issue where, if the Ratakaruta selection screen remained open until time ran out, the game would proceed directly to the next phase.

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where other players’ voices would not play.

Changed files in this update

