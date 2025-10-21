Hello Dokapon Kingdom!
The Chinese Language Update for Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is now live on Steam®!
The Chinese Language Update adds the following:
Traditional Chinese Language Option
Simplified Chinese Language Option
Best,
Team IFI
