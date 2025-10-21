 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20204292 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dokapon Kingdom!

The Chinese Language Update for Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is now live on Steam®!

The Chinese Language Update adds the following:

  • Traditional Chinese Language Option

  • Simplified Chinese Language Option

Best,
Team IFI

