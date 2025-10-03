 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20204200 Edited 3 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings from Play Together!

We would like to inform you about the update.

■ Update Details
- Improved stability and compatibility on some devices
- Minor bug fixes and usability improvements

We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198851
macOS Depot 3198853
