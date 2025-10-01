 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20204162 Edited 1 October 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a crash when switching between fullscreen and windowed mode using the toggle button on the settings menu.
In the event the issue is not entirely fixed, please try pressing the Tab key to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link