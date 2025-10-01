Fixed a crash when switching between fullscreen and windowed mode using the toggle button on the settings menu.
In the event the issue is not entirely fixed, please try pressing the Tab key to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.
Update 3.00.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update