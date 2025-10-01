Heavy Burden VR — Demo Available Now!

Friends, we are excited to share with you the demo of our upcoming game Heavy Burden VR. It’s an atmospheric first-person VR platformer where you carry a heavy stone through the ruins of an ancient world, overcoming collapsing platforms, flying obstacles, and the philosophical challenges of absurd existence.

What’s included in the demo:

🎮 2 levels with full VR controls

⚖️ Realistic physics of carrying the stone

🏛️ Interactive ancient ruins and platforming puzzles

🌌 A meditative atmosphere of solitude and struggle

Play the demo now and share your feedback — it’s extremely valuable to us before the full release!

👉 Open Heavy Burden VR page on Steam