 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20204143 Edited 1 October 2025 – 10:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Heavy Burden VR — Demo Available Now!

Friends, we are excited to share with you the demo of our upcoming game Heavy Burden VR. It’s an atmospheric first-person VR platformer where you carry a heavy stone through the ruins of an ancient world, overcoming collapsing platforms, flying obstacles, and the philosophical challenges of absurd existence.

What’s included in the demo:

  • 🎮 2 levels with full VR controls

  • ⚖️ Realistic physics of carrying the stone

  • 🏛️ Interactive ancient ruins and platforming puzzles

  • 🌌 A meditative atmosphere of solitude and struggle

Play the demo now and share your feedback — it’s extremely valuable to us before the full release!

👉 Open Heavy Burden VR page on Steam

Changed files in this update

Depot 3002041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link