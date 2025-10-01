Heavy Burden VR — Demo Available Now!
Friends, we are excited to share with you the demo of our upcoming game Heavy Burden VR. It’s an atmospheric first-person VR platformer where you carry a heavy stone through the ruins of an ancient world, overcoming collapsing platforms, flying obstacles, and the philosophical challenges of absurd existence.
What’s included in the demo:
🎮 2 levels with full VR controls
⚖️ Realistic physics of carrying the stone
🏛️ Interactive ancient ruins and platforming puzzles
🌌 A meditative atmosphere of solitude and struggle
Play the demo now and share your feedback — it’s extremely valuable to us before the full release!
👉 Open Heavy Burden VR page on Steam
