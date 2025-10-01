CHANGES - Major performance improvement to secondary render threads (viewport threads), now able to render 10,000 animated sprites simultaneously (previously struggled to render 1000 simultaneously).

- Added projectile collision with background trees.



FIXED BUGS - Flamber tower continues to damage near mobs when the game is paused.

- Able to construct comboWombo towers from non-projectile towers.

- Unhandled exceptions in viewport update thread causes the thread to crash without recovering.

- Rotation sprite has incorrect render hints applied that result in 'blocky' appearance of rotated sprites.



KNOWN BUGS - Range display isn't correctly offset for the flamber tower.

- The same wave repeats beyond wave 60.

- Scroll bar is not visible on the map selection list

- After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).

- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (Requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)

- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.

- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.

- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.

- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)



PLANNED - Alternate game mode where wave of mobs are randomised instead of organised.

- Option to turn off sound effects based on specific effect type (i.e. spike effect/ barbed wire effect).

- Animate Grupy's castle.

- Animated main menu background.

- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.

- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.

- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.

- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).



CONSIDERING - Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:

"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)

"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.

"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)

"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)

"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)

"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.

"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)

