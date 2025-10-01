Moor Rail Update: New Effects for Deeper Immersion

We’ve improved the visual and interaction experience of Moor Rail by adding new effects in multiple areas of the game.

Player Effects

Player actions now trigger clearer, more impactful effects. Whether attacking, jumping, or taking damage, you’ll feel the feedback more intuitively in every battle.

Train Effects

Smoke, sparks, and vibration effects are now applied to train movement, fuel consumption, turret firing, and more—bringing out the dieselpunk atmosphere in full force.

Environmental Effects

We’ve added weather, lighting, and motion effects based on each stage's tone, amplifying immersion and tension across all maps.

Monster Effects

Visuals for monster appearances, attacks, hits, and deaths have been upgraded. Bosses and elite monsters now feature unique and powerful animations.

These changes aren’t just visual—they reinforce gameplay, enhance responsiveness, and deepen the immersive feel of every moment aboard your train.

