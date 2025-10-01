To Build a Home playtest has been updated, both for Linux and Windows, with so many changes big and small. Thanks to all the playtesters of the first version before summer, I would love to know what you think of the new version!





Apart from bug-fixing and the very apparent UI improvements, I have tried to address the main problem that people had in the first version, which is that there isn't much to do. First prototypes for "wants", job seeking system, rent-paying and money-spending are now in place. You will find a lot of work-in-progress here and there, including tabs that don't show information, and locations that don't contain much. I have also improved the cross-compilation process, so small patches can be made more frequently now.

From the new UI you can find an invite to the official Discord server, as well as to a feedback form for bugs and/or suggestions.

And last but not least, I have decided to open the playtest to requests from the Steam page, and if you are part of the playtest already you can invite some frieds to join in as well.

I hope you enjoy playing (and/or digging into the gamefiles and customising everything), I'm eager to know how how it went. Until next update!